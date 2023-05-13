Heads Up: Your Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons Are Still Good at These Retailers

A core memory of my childhood was making weekly runs with my mom to Bed Bath & Beyond, her go-to store for all things home life.



She had a fat wallet that held every receipt from the past year, as well as dozens of blue coupons collected straight from the mail. The cashier always displayed incredible patience as my mom held up the line rifling for her ‘20% off one item’ certificate, even honoring the ones that had expired months before.



Unfortunately, with Bed Bath & Beyond filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late April, the home-goods destination will no longer be a part of my mom’s weekly errand runs. But fortunately for her (and all the rest of us budget-savvy shoppers), those hoarded coupons won’t go to waste. You can continue to use them at other retailers after the stores’ doors close for good.

Where to Use Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

The home store stopped accepting their beloved 20% off coupons after the bankruptcy was announced, but thankfully the discounts can still be applied at other stores. However, you’ll need to act fast—some of these redemptions won’t last long.



The Container Store: Offering a 20% discount off any single item now through May 31 when you bring the coupon to any store location.



Kirkland's Home: Honoring coupons for 20% off a single item through May 31 as long as they are redeemed in-store.

Sur La Table: Accepting valid 20% off coupons until May 31 for a single item from a "wide range of cookware, bakeware, kitchen electrics, tools and gadgets, cutlery, tabletop items and more," a press release states.

JOANN Fabric: Offering 20% off a single item in stores up until the coupon’s expiration date.



Keep an eye out for more deep discounts running as part of the retailer's closing sale, running until May 24.



