Approximately 40,763 pounds of raw, boneless pork products have been recalled by Canadian importer Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc. after being processed into microwavable barbecue pork dishes and sold nationwide under the Walmart Marketside and Aldi Park Street Deli brands.

The affected pork products were imported from Canada and processed into microwaveable barbecue pork products, which were sold nationwide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on May 11, 2023. They were recalled because the imported pork products didn't go through the necessary inspection by FSIS officials when they entered the United States.

The recalled pork dishes include:



Park Street Deli SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce : 16-oz. plastic packages with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages



: 16-oz. plastic packages with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages Park Street Deli HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce : 16-oz. plastic packages with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages



: 16-oz. plastic packages with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages Marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS: 16-oz. plastic packages with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages



If you purchased these items from Aldi or Walmart, you can check if they are part of the recall by looking for the establishment number "EST. 4800" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.



It's important for food products to be thoroughly inspected to ensure they meet the required FSIS standards; without the inspection, they cannot be guaranteed safe to eat. Eastern Meat Solutions, in collaboration with the FSIS, is working to address the issue and prevent any potential health risks.



So far, there have been no reports of illness or negative reactions associated with consuming these products. However, it's best to be cautious and refrain from eating the pork products. Instead, return them to the store where you purchased them or toss them out.



If you have additional questions you can email Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com.