40,000 Pounds of BBQ Pork Recalled From Walmart and Aldi

Check your fridge for these ready-to-heat BBQ pork meals.

By Annie Campbell
Published on May 16, 2023
ar bbq pork ribs recall label
Photo:

KGora / Allrecipes

Approximately 40,763 pounds of raw, boneless pork products have been recalled by Canadian importer Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc. after being processed into microwavable barbecue pork dishes and sold nationwide under the Walmart Marketside and Aldi Park Street Deli brands.

The affected pork products were imported from Canada and processed into microwaveable barbecue pork products, which were sold nationwide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on May 11, 2023. They were recalled because the imported pork products didn't go through the necessary inspection by FSIS officials when they entered the United States.

The recalled pork dishes include: 

  • Park Street Deli SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce: 16-oz. plastic packages with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages
  • Park Street Deli HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce: 16-oz. plastic packages with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages
  • Marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS: 16-oz. plastic packages with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages

If you purchased these items from Aldi or Walmart, you can check if they are part of the recall by looking for the establishment number "EST. 4800" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.

It's important for food products to be thoroughly inspected to ensure they meet the required FSIS standards; without the inspection, they cannot be guaranteed safe to eat. Eastern Meat Solutions, in collaboration with the FSIS, is working to address the issue and prevent any potential health risks.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or negative reactions associated with consuming these products. However, it's best to be cautious and refrain from eating the pork products. Instead, return them to the store where you purchased them or toss them out.

If you have additional questions you can email Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Pork rinds spilling out of a plastic bag onto a yellow background with a red "recall" sticker at the top.
Over 1,100 Pounds of Pork Rinds Recalled Due to Lack of Inspection
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Over 100 Pounds of Trader Joe's Ready-To-Eat Salads Recalled
frozen chicken recall tout
FDA Recalls Nearly 60,000 Pounds of Frozen Raw Chicken Products Sold at Aldi, Other Stores
Ground beef recall
Over 2,100 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
Exterior of a Walmart store on a yellow background
3 Tricks I Use to Get Expensive, Name-Brand Groceries From Walmart for a Steal
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Trader Joe’s Pesto Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up
recall bowls of spinach and kale on a yellow background
3 Brands of Spinach, Collard Greens, and Kale Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
an image of three packages of raw beef in a fridge with a yellow boarder and a sticker that reads "RECALL"
More Than 3,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled Due To E. coli Contamination
Charcuterie Board
More Than 50,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
Lay's Classic Potato Chips recall on a blue background
Hundreds of Bags of Lay’s Potato Chips Recalled Across 4 States
Chicken with pita sandwiches in a commercial refrigerator
Over 400 Grab-and-Go Foods Are Being Recalled From Grocery and Airport Shelves
Bags of Gold Medal flour with a recall sticker on a gold background
General Mills Recalls Gold Medal All Purpose Flour After Potential Salmonella Contamination
Soup recall
4 Varieties of Ready-To-Eat Soups Have Been Found Not Safe To Eat by the USDA
Cumin Recall
Cumin Recalled in 16 States Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination
A bag of domino sugar on a blue background with a recall stamp above.
More Than 100,000 Pounds of Sugar Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Metal Wire
collapsible bins TOUT
Make Lightwork of Costco, Aldi, and Walmart Hauls With the Collapsible Bins Shoppers Call ‘Perfect’