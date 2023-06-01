I Tried the New Baskin-Robbins Flavor of the Month for June—And You Should Too

C is for Cookie ... Monster Ice Cream. There's a new flavor in town at Baskin-Robbins this month, just in time for the crush of summer heat and sweet treat cravings.

Cookie Monster Ice Cream has the ultimate cookie combo for you. Double the cookies and double the yum, this—you guessed it!—blue-hued, sweet cream ice cream is stuffed with a mix of chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie pieces, and a cookie dough batter-flavored swirl. Each scoop is creamy, crunchy, chewy, and all things irresistible.

"Creating our new Cookie Monster Ice Cream was an exciting challenge for us. We wanted to make sure it was not only delicious, but also visually striking, resulting in a bold blue base with not one, but two types of cookie pieces," said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Product Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins' New Cookie Monster Ice Cream Taste Test

It's a tough job, but someone has to do it. I got a first taste of BR's new June flavor. Let's just say I can't wait for everyone else to try it too. If you are like me and always on the fence between cookies and cream and cookie dough, this frozen delight is the best of both worlds. Though I think my kids will be more into the blue color than I was, once it hits your lips, it's all creamy goodness and perfect texture. I especially love the cookie dough swirl, which I didn't expect. It is sure to be the hit of the ice cream stand near you. If this June flavor of the month is any indication, it's going to be a swell summer for Baskin-Robbins fans.



In addition to this latest scoop, the ice cream brand is also bringing back two fan-favorite cakes just in time for Father's Day on June 18, because it’s dad’s day to indulge. Trade ties and socks for a frozen treat with either the Oreo Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake or the Cold One Cake (shaped like a mug). Both are available for preorder starting June 1.