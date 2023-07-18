Barbecued Butter Chicken

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Perfectly barbecued butter chicken, with a type of vinegar and spices marinade made popular by decades of firehouse fundraisers, uses butter for extra richness. In this video you will learn how to cut a whole chicken in half, how to prepare chicken for marinating, and how to partially bake chicken before grilling, and many more techniques to refine your barbecuing.

By Chef John
Published on July 18, 2023
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
50 mins
Marinate Time:
4 hrs
Stand Time:
5 mins
Cool Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
5 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup water

  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, or about 1 teaspoon per pound of chicken

  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 teaspoon paprika

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter

  • 1 whole chicken, halved or quartered

Directions

  1. Add water, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, poultry seasoning, onion powder, cayenne pepper, and butter to a saucepan. Place over medium heat until butter is halfway melted; turn off heat, and whisk until butter disappears. Let marinade cool to room temperature, about 10 minutes.

  2. Cut chicken into halves or quarters and place in a resealable plastic bag. Whisk cooled marinade thoroughly and pour into the bag. Squeeze out air and seal tightly.

  3. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to overnight, turning the bag occasionally. (At this point, chicken is ready to be roasted or grilled. What follows are instructions for partially baking chicken, then finishing on the grill.)

  4. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Place chicken pieces, skin side up, in a baking dish; pour in all of the marinade.

  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes. (At this point, the partially baked chicken can be transferred to a plate and refrigerated until ready to finish cooking on a grill, or you can proceed immediately with grilling.)

  6. Prepare an outdoor grill with charcoal. Coals should be hot and white, without active flame. Alternately, preheat a gas grill for medium heat.

  7. Pour marinade into a saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium heat. Set aside to use as a basting sauce and finishing sauce.

  8. Place the chicken on the grill, skin side down. Cook over hot coals with the cover on, adjusting the vents to keep the heat down, until skin has a little color, about 4 minutes. Turn and continue to cook, turning occasionally, basting with sauce each time, 10 to 20 minutes more. The majority of the cooking takes place with the chicken skin side up.

  9. For perfectly cooked breasts, pull breasts off the grill when the internal temperature, measured with an instant-read thermometer, reaches at least 150 degrees F (66 degrees C). For perfectly cooked leg sections, pull off the grill at 175 degrees F (80 degrees C). Tent chicken with foil; rest for 5 to 10 minutes. The internal temperature will continue to rise.

    perfectly barbecued chicken half on pale gray plate with grilled heirloom carrots

    Chef John

    Cook's Notes:

    For chicken halves, it will be difficult if not impossible to attain the perfect cooking temperature for breast and leg portions at the same time. You will likely have to pull the chicken off the grill when the breast meat is slightly overcooked, and the leg meat is slightly undercooked. For all the meat to be perfectly cooked, you will need to separate the pieces.

    You can use the same basic vinegar and butter marinade, but change the spices to create different flavor profiles. 

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

528 Calories
35g Fat
4g Carbs
46g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 528
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 35g 45%
Saturated Fat 14g 68%
Cholesterol 182mg 61%
Sodium 856mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 46g
Vitamin C 1mg 7%
Calcium 53mg 4%
Iron 3mg 18%
Potassium 514mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
high angle looking at two barbecue chickens with a side of corn
Chef John's Barbecue Chicken
159 Ratings
peri peri chicken on salad bed
Peri Peri Chicken
4 Ratings
close up view of Buttermilk Barbecue Chicken and potatoes with herbs on a black plate
Buttermilk Barbecue Chicken
4 Ratings
close up view of Miso Honey Chicken with lemon wedges on a plate
Miso Honey Chicken
15 Ratings
close up view of sliced chicken garnished with chives, on a white plate
Million Dollar Chicken
83 Ratings
Looking at a plate of baked caesar chicken with a side of roasted vegetables.
Baked Caesar Chicken
19 Ratings
close up view of Oven Baked Chicken on a colorful plate
Best Oven Baked Chicken
46 Ratings
close up view of Makhani Chicken (Indian Butter Chicken) garnished with fresh herbs in a white bowl
Makhani Chicken (Indian Butter Chicken)
184 Ratings
Close up on a plate of saucy barbecue ribs, individually sliced.
Barbecue Ribs
1,051 Ratings
looking at a plate of sliced butter chicken with a side of broccoli and lemon slices
Famous Butter Chicken
3,453 Ratings
close up view of Cornell Chicken on a white plate
Cornell Chicken
79 Ratings
Rotisserie Chicken
306 Ratings
close up view of Paprika Chicken with asparagus in a bowl
Good Frickin' Paprika Chicken
51 Ratings
close up view of Broiled Chicken served with quinoa on a white plate
Chef John's Broiled Chicken
43 Ratings
close up view of Spice Roasted Chicken Quarters on a white platter
Spice Roasted Chicken Quarters
41 Ratings
close up view of Southern BBQ Chicken drumsticks on a white platter with white rice
Southern BBQ Chicken
64 Ratings