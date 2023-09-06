My Favorite Pasta Brand Is Now Serving Breakfast

And my freezer is already stocked.

By Annie Campbell
Published on September 6, 2023
waffle with butter and syrup
Photo:

Shutterstock

There’s one meal I eat for dinner almost every single night. I buy mega boxes of it from Costco (where it’s super cheap) and whip it up in less than 10 minutes for the simplest single-serving dinner. And after months of this routine, it still hasn’t gotten old. That meal is: Banza Pasta. 

Why do I love it so much? Banza is made with chickpea flour instead of wheat flour, so it gives you the texture and taste of regular pasta with the perk of more protein. It’s fast, delicious, and the simplest way to make your average pasta dinner way more filling (plus, it comes in every shape a pasta-lover could want).

Banza has made a significant boom in the pasta market since its 2014 launch, already ranking as the fifth-largest pasta company in the U.S., and now, it's setting its sights on a new market.

So, as your unofficial Banza pasta rep, I’m here to share some news from the protein-pasta company that will add even more protein to your plate. For the first time since the launch of Banza Pizza in 2020, Banza is bringing chickpea-based comfort into a whole new meal category: breakfast.

banza chocolate chip waffles plated

Banza

Banza Protein Waffles

Banza just launched frozen protein waffles made from chickpeas.

If you’re hesitant, take it from me. These chickpea waffles have the same fluffy, crispy texture you love in a traditional waffle, but with more than double the protein value of the leading waffle brand. The convenience, taste and versatility are the same, but these breakfast confections won’t leave you feeling hungry later. 

“We’re thrilled to introduce our first breakfast product: Banza Waffles. Our customers told us they want breakfast to be quick, delicious, and nutritious. By turning chickpeas into waffles, we’re aiming to hit all three while forwarding our mission of inspiring people to eat more chickpeas and other beans,” said Brian Rudolph, CEO and co-founder of Banza, in a press release.

banza waffles 3 boxes

Banza

Believe it or not, these chickpea waffles—launching in homestyle, blueberry and chocolate chip flavors—offer 2.5x the protein of the leading frozen waffle brand. Not only that, Banza waffles also have 3x more fiber and 35% fewer net carbs. Don’t worry, they don't taste like chickpeas—just slightly sweet, buttery, and like a familiar comfort food

Banza's Protein Waffles will be available to purchase exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide in 6-count boxes for $6.49, and online at Amazon.com and EatBanza.com.

So, whether you’re toasting them before you run out the door, or taking the time to fix a frozen waffle feast, these chickpea waffles are a strong addition to your morning routine. I’ll definitely be using them to pack more protein into my favorite air fryer breakfast.

My only concern now is if I eat so much Banza for dinner and now for breakfast, I might turn into an actual chickpea.

