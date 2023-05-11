Baked Halloumi Fries Are Easy, Cheesy, and Absolutely Delicious

Be the first to rate & review!
1 Photo

These baked halloumi fries are tender, crispy, and perfect for a snack or appetizer. You can shallow fry in a neutral oil, but baking is healthier with less mess. An even easier option for a dipping sauce would be marinara.

By Pat Bernitt
Updated on May 11, 2023
pearlescent platter of baked halloumi fries with a small bowl of dipping sauce
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

Dipping Sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

  • 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

  • 1 tablespoon sour cream

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Halloumi Fries:

  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika

  • 1 large egg, beaten

  • 8 ounces halloumi cheese, cut into French fry-shaped sticks

  • 1/2 cup plain panko breadcrumbs

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  2. Whisk mayonnaise, chili sauce, and sour cream together in a small bowl until well combined. Season with salt and black pepper, and refrigerate until ready to use.

  3. Whisk flour, garlic powder, and paprika together in a shallow bowl. Place beaten egg in another shallow bowl, and place bread crumbs in a third bowl.

  4. Dredge halloumi fries in flour mixture, then dip into egg and, finally, press into bread crumbs, being sure all sides are well coated. Place halloumi fries on the prepared baking sheet about 1/2-inch apart.

  5. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately with dipping sauce.

Cook's Note:

Halloumi cheese is somewhat seasonal unless you go to a Mediterranean market. Typically, packaged halloumi has a long shelf life with a “Best By” date over a year. If you enjoy halloumi, I recommend buying several packages while they’re available and inexpensive to enjoy throughout the year.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

366 Calories
23g Fat
22g Carbs
17g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 366
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 23g 30%
Saturated Fat 10g 48%
Cholesterol 98mg 33%
Sodium 615mg 27%
Total Carbohydrate 22g 8%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 17g
Vitamin C 0mg 2%
Calcium 325mg 25%
Iron 2mg 9%
Potassium 115mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
high angle looking at a platter of air fryer eggplant parmesan garnished with sauce and fresh basil, with pasta in a bowl in the background
Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan
74 Ratings
a close-up overhead view of a platter full of golden-brown fried cheese sticks. One cheese stick has been torn open to reveal gooey mozzarella cheese. served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
823 Ratings
Baked Panko-Breaded Zucchini Fries
64 Ratings
Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks
6 Ratings
high angle looking into a filled bowl of fried zucchini
Easy Fried Zucchini
66 Ratings
a close up, top down view of a plate of golden-brown baked chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard.
Easy Baked Chicken Tenders
43 Ratings
A block of halloumi cheese on a gray cutting board against a green background
Air-Fryer Halloumi Popcorn, the Air-Fryer Snack You Didn't Know You Needed (But Do)
fried crab legs with ketchup dip and pasta salad
Crispy Fried Crab Sticks
close up view of Fried Cheese Sticks served with red sauce in a glass bowl on a white plate
Home-Fried Cheese Sticks
116 Ratings
High angle view on a baked pork chop plated on a mushroom cream sauce and served with dressed mixed greens.
Easy Baked Pork Chops
6,218 Ratings
close up view of Cheesy Stuffed Bread slices on a white plate
Easy, Breezy, Cheesy Stuffed Bread (Domino's Copycat Recipe)
14 Ratings
Baked BBQ Fried Chicken
128 Ratings
overhead angle looking down at a plate of golden brown oven fried chicken
Oven Fried Chicken
1,067 Ratings
Baked Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with dipping sauce and rice
Baked Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
2 Ratings
a breaded chicken breast on a dinner plate garnished with a twisted lemon slice and chopped parsley
Baked Chicken Schnitzel
286 Ratings
looking down at a sheet pan of parmesan chicken and veggies
Sheet Pan Parmesan Chicken and Veggies
117 Ratings