Baked Halloumi Fries Are Easy, Cheesy, and Absolutely Delicious These baked halloumi fries are tender, crispy, and perfect for a snack or appetizer. You can shallow fry in a neutral oil, but baking is healthier with less mess. An even easier option for a dipping sauce would be marinara. By Pat Bernitt Updated on May 11, 2023 Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Dipping Sauce: 3 tablespoons mayonnaise 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce 1 tablespoon sour cream salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Halloumi Fries: 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon paprika 1 large egg, beaten 8 ounces halloumi cheese, cut into French fry-shaped sticks 1/2 cup plain panko breadcrumbs Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk mayonnaise, chili sauce, and sour cream together in a small bowl until well combined. Season with salt and black pepper, and refrigerate until ready to use. Whisk flour, garlic powder, and paprika together in a shallow bowl. Place beaten egg in another shallow bowl, and place bread crumbs in a third bowl. Dredge halloumi fries in flour mixture, then dip into egg and, finally, press into bread crumbs, being sure all sides are well coated. Place halloumi fries on the prepared baking sheet about 1/2-inch apart. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately with dipping sauce. Cook's Note: Halloumi cheese is somewhat seasonal unless you go to a Mediterranean market. Typically, packaged halloumi has a long shelf life with a "Best By" date over a year. If you enjoy halloumi, I recommend buying several packages while they're available and inexpensive to enjoy throughout the year. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 366 Calories 23g Fat 22g Carbs 17g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 366 % Daily Value * Total Fat 23g 30% Saturated Fat 10g 48% Cholesterol 98mg 33% Sodium 615mg 27% Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Total Sugars 6g Protein 17g Vitamin C 0mg 2% Calcium 325mg 25% Iron 2mg 9% Potassium 115mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved