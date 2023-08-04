Yeti's New Back-to-School Collection Has Something for Students of All Ages, and Prices Start at $25

Back-to-school signals a mad rush to stock up on durable supplies. No matter what grade your kids are in, everyone, even graduates, needs spacious, practical gear that can survive all kinds of accidents and messes. Bonus points if it’s stylish, too. That’s where Yeti comes in.

Known for its near-indestructible products, Yeti just released a back-to-school collection for students of all ages. It runs the gamut, from leak-proof water bottles to lunch boxes that keep sandwiches and snacks cold for hours. Of course, you don’t need to be registered for classes to recognize how useful Yeti products could be on hikes, day trips, and all the daily errands you have on your calendar. So keep scrolling to shop eight of the best picks from Yeti’s back-to-school collection.

The Best Yeti Back-to-School Gear

Crossroads 22-Liter Backpack

Yeti

Buy it: $200; Yeti



There’s no going back to school without a durable backpack that can carry the weight of your lunch, water bottle, and all your books and folders. The Crossroads backpack has all the features someone with an active lifestyle needs: The outside is water-resistant, so it can’t be soaked by the rain or by spilled milk. Better yet, it's made from thick nylon, which won’t rip or tear. Multiple pockets on the inside and outside offer plenty of storage options, making it a great choice for school and for camping.

Daytrip Lunch Bag

Yeti

Buy it: $80; Yeti



This lunch bag is practical for everyday use and is designed to maintain the temperature of hot or cold food while protecting it from the elements all the while. It measures 8.7- by 6.9- by 11-inches, and the waterproof exterior keeps the contents dry even if you’re caught in the rain.. The size is adjustable—just attach the closure hook to one of the loops along the front of the bag.

When you’re done eating and the bag is empty, simply roll it up into a cylinder and stash it in your backpack. And like all Yeti lunch bags, backpacks, totes, any messes can easily be wiped away with soap and warm water.

Rambler 35-Ounce Mug

Yeti

Buy it: $42; Yeti



This classic tumbler should be a staple for any adult It’s made from durable stainless steel that won’t chip or dent if it's dropped in the parking lot during school pickups. And it also features double-wall vacuum insulation, so if you get distracted on the playground and have to put the mug down, your iced coffee will still be cold when you make your way back to it. Don’t have school-age kids to worry about? You’ll still want this cup holder-friendly mug. It’s just what you need to stay hydrated on big adventures like camping trips and daily errands.

Rambler 18-Ounce Water Bottle

Yeti

Buy it: $30; Yeti





A solid water bottle is a necessity for busy people. This one from Yeti is a great back-to-school option because it can accompany active students to gym class, field trips, and athletic events without breaking or rusting. Double-walled vacuum insulation keeps drinks ice cold, and the airtight lid is leakproof so it can be thrown in a backpack without causing a mess. The cap features a retractable straw for mess-free drinking, and there’s a handle on top so it can be carried anywhere.

Camino Carryall Tote Bag

Yeti

Buy it: $130; Yeti



This hardworking tote protects all your important gear. The entire bag is waterproof so if you set it down somewhere wet, no liquid will seep through and destroy your laptop. And conversely if you spill something inside, it won’t leak out, so no need to worry about ruining your clothes or the backseat of your car. Perfect for stashing muddy shoes after a day at the playground, it also features a zipper pocket and two compartments for water bottles or wet swimsuits on the inside. It has an open top for easy access to whatever you’re looking for and stands upright.

Rambler Bottle Sling

Yeti

Buy it: $40; Yeti



Whether you’re embarking on a hike or just taking a school field trip to the science museum, this bottle sling is an easy way to carry around a much-needed water bottle without dealing with a bulky bag. It fits both 26-ounce and 26-ounce water bottles from the brand, but its biggest perk is that it keeps your hands free to walk the dog, eat a snack, or tend your garden. Just sling the strap over your shoulder and head out the door—dirt and other debris easily washes away with water alone.

Daytrip Lunch Box

Yeti

Buy it: $80; Yeti



This insulated lunch box has a water-resistant exterior. It’s more rigid than the lunch bag, so that it keeps its shape in backpacks—which means your lunch will never get squished by a heavy textbook. Unlike the lunch bag, it also zips shut to keep meals secure during the school day. It measures 10.7- by 8.7- by 4.6-inches, and both inside and outside are simply wiped clean with a sponge.

Yonder 25-Ounce Water Bottle

Yeti

Buy it: $25; Yeti



The Yonder water bottle is made from plastic, so it's much lighter than Yeti’s stainless steel models, which might be especially appealing for people (students included) who need to carry around a full water bottle all day. The shatter-resistant plastic won’t be damaged at your track meet or day hike, and the leak-proof cap prevents spills. Grab it in colors like seafoam, canopy green, and cosmic lilac.

