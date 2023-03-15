Food News and Trends Is McDonald’s Going Fully Automated? I would like a Big Mac with a side of non-human interaction, please. By Paul O. Mims Paul O. Mims Website Paul O. Mims is one of New York City's dynamic food educators, writers, and food advocates. He has over five years creating food programming and cooking curriculum for many sectors. He also curates NYC food guides and tours on his travel website thestudioemcee.com. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on March 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We have all gone to a McDonald’s recently and seen the cashier counter shrinking and the massive metal behemoths they call kiosks in the middle of the waiting area. If you are a frequent drive-thru goer, you may have also seen the automatic assembly line filling your plastic cups with soda. It is the trend of stores creating more automatic systems instead of paying humans (I digress). What if I told you that McDonald’s is possibly making hundreds of stores completely automated? It’s like being within the world of The Fifth Element movie, and you and Bruce Willis are chomping down fries given to you by a robot. The Automated McDonald's Pilot Store McDonald’s is piloting a new automated store in Fort Worth, Texas, that uses enhanced technology with the goal of making wait times and order accuracy seamless. The big change is seeing your McNuggets and Coke handed to you by a conveyor belt and not a human. Contrary to popular belief, the automated store still employs a team of people. The pilot store is smaller than a typical McDonald’s location as it focuses more on “to-go” diners rather than dining inside. The Future of Fast Food There is no doubt that this innovation can change the game for fast food restaurants. Just look at Taco Bell with their new outrageous drive-thru concept. Although this state of technological ingenuity is impressive, it also raises flags concerning employee wages. States like Texas, where the new automated McDonald’s is located, still have a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. In the climate of fair wages and worker-focused politics, this new store concept could face backlash. Hopefully, they keep their word of staffing a team comparable to a traditional store. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit