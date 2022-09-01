Yossy Arefi Yossy Areffi is a self-taught baker, food photographer, and stylist. Her blog Apt 2B Baking Co celebrates seasonal baking and preserving and was recognized by Saveur in 2015 as the Best Baking & Desserts Blog.Experience: Yossy worked as a professional baker in New York City kitchens for many years before transitioning to food media. She is the author of Snacking Cakes and Sweeter off the Vine. Her work has been featured in print and online publications worldwide. About Allrecipes Home cooks are our heroes; it's as simple as that. Allrecipes, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is the world’s largest community-driven food site, providing trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks each month. Every day, cooks from around the world publish doably delicious recipes, while our team of editorial and kitchen professionals cover the world's top food news and trends. Learn more about us and our editorial process.