Yossy Arefi

Yossy Areffi is a self-taught baker, food photographer, and stylist. Her blog Apt 2B Baking Co celebrates seasonal baking and preserving and was recognized by Saveur in 2015 as the Best Baking & Desserts Blog.

Experience: Yossy worked as a professional baker in New York City kitchens for many years before transitioning to food media. She is the author of Snacking Cakes and Sweeter off the Vine. Her work has been featured in print and online publications worldwide.