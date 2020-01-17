The iconic little girl is very much a real person.
Advertisement
Here are just a few of the essential ingredients you'll find in the Filipino kitchen.
Globe-trotting Filipina chef Yana Gilbuena shows how to dig into the food of the Philippines — fingers first — wherever you live.
And no, you shouldn't be putting them in the dishwasher.
Salt and pepper weren't always a matching set. Here's how the pair came to be.
How to Create a Filipino Kamayan
Article
Setting the table for a Filipino kamayan feast.
Advertisement