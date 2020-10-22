Vicky McDonald is a Seattle-based editor with over 15 years of experience in the media industry. She currently works as an editor for ParentMap.com where she writes and edits lifestyle content for busy parents. Prior to that, she was a senior content manager at Allrecipes. She also worked as a recipe developer and content producer for SousVide Supreme. Vicky has had a food blog since 2011 and is the author of an eBook called "Gluten-free Treats."
Education: Vicky received a bachelor's in communications with a concentration in film and broadcasting from Technological University Dublin in Ireland. She loves baking, developing new recipes, and growing vegetables.
The best meal Vicky has ever eaten was a picnic in the South of France made with ingredients bought from the local market. Her go-to potluck dish is a big batch of cheese scones. And the one tool she can't live without is her Kuhn Rikon garlic crusher.
Here are new and exciting ways to cook chicken breasts. These top-rated chicken breast recipes are community favorites and have been reviewed by thousands of people, so you know they're going to be good!