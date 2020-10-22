Vanessa Greaves

Vanessa Greaves is a Senior Editor at Allrecipes. Prior to discovering the joys of cooking, she worked in the world of fashion publishing at Women's Wear Daily and W Magazine, and has written about shopping and travel for Fodor's. Vanessa loves to set a fancy table, her favorite dishes include the Filipino recipes her mom makes, and she greatly appreciates her husband, who cheerfully cleans up after she destroys the kitchen. She makes photographs, grows an edible garden, and prides herself at being almost good at various handicrafts. Someday she'll get over her fear of making pie crust.
