Vallery Lomas was the winner of The Great American Baking Show and her debut cookbook, Life is What You Bake It, Clarkson Potter (2021), was named a year's best cookbook by the Boston Globe, Washington Post, Food Network, and others. She has appeared on CNN, the Today show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, the History Channel, and the Hallmark Channel. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Vallery attended college and law school in Los Angeles and practiced law in Washington D.C. and New York before becoming a full-time foodie. You can follow her adventures on Instagram @ FoodieInNewYork and YouTube. She has a column with the Wall Street Journal, "The Bakeaway," and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times.