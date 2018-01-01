Tricia Manzanero Stuedeman is a recipe tester/developer for Dotdash Meredith, specializing in baking and pastry but with an all-encompassing love for all things food-related. Since entering food publishing in 2018, Tricia has developed more than 1,200 original recipes, in addition to food styling, collaborating on cookbooks, producing videos, and crafting culinary classes for over a dozen major print, food, and lifestyle brands. She also served as a Baking and Pastry Editor for over two years before joining Dotdash Meredith in

2022.

With her childhood spent baking with her grandma and gathering around a table with her large, insatiably hungry family, Tricia's love and respect for food and culture started early. More than sustenance, food was always a powerful—and tasty—means of telling stories, making memories and taking care of others.

While working in journalism and public relations after graduating from New York University, Tricia relished reporting on food and working with her culinary clients. Yet, she craved a more direct, tangible relationship with food.

Soon enough she was holding down a PR day job while moonlighting as a line cook at Maharlika and Jeepney, two sister restaurants in New York City's East Village. Despite working seven days a week for two years, she became hooked on the artistry, the adrenaline and the camaraderie of the culinary industry. She then attended The Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park to learn from some of the industry's best.

Tricia's journey now spans nearly a decade in the food industry, including time spent as an Amuse line cook at Blue Hill at Stone Barns and a Senior Baker at Hawthorne Valley Farm Bakery.

When not covered with flour, butter, and/or chocolate, Tricia loves to travel to new culinary landscapes with her husband Stu, conduct donut-related field research, and take picturesque hikes, probably still dreaming about her next meal.

You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @trishmanzanero.