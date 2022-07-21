Tonya Abari

Tonya Abari is a former teacher turned multigenre storyteller: freelance journalist, author, editor, reviewer, researcher, and digital content guru. Tonya has nearly two decades of experience as an educator, writer, and editor at local and national publications, educational publishing, the federal government, and nonprofit organizations. Her words have appeared in Good Housekeeping, AARP's Sisters Letter, Romper, USA Today, Prevention, Kitchn, Trip Savvy, PBS Kids, The Writer's Magazine, ZORA, and more.



Expertise: Tonya is well-versed in several verticals and intersections, including parenting, family, food and travel, books, education, and topics about Black culture and holidays. Tonya is the recipient of several awards, including National Endowment of the Humanities, WNDB 2021 Mentee, 2020 Hurston/Wright Foundation Writers Week Creative Nonfiction, and SCBWI New Voices in Nonfiction, among others.



Education: She holds a double Bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland at College Park, where she first studied journalism until switching to English and Secondary English Education, focusing on creative nonfiction writing.



Fun Allrecipes Question: The one kitchen tool Tonya can't live without is her food processor. Oh, the dishes she has made with that apparatus.