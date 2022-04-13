Generic Allrecipes Bio image
Generic Allrecipes Bio image
The Allrecipes Community
The Allrecipes Community includes over 15 million home cooks around the world who contribute recipes to our ever-growing library. Beyond submitting their personal recipes for publication, members of this supportive, food-driven community actively inspire one another through the photos, reviews, and videos they share.
Each week, members add more than 2,000 recipe ratings, 800 new recipe photos, and almost 200 new recipes to the site. And every minute of every day, 27 people are saving recipes they love or want to try later.
Our community of home cooks is the heart of Allrecipes, and it is what sets us apart: Allrecipes is a brand built for the cooks, by the cooks.
Each week, members add more than 2,000 recipe ratings, 800 new recipe photos, and almost 200 new recipes to the site. And every minute of every day, 27 people are saving recipes they love or want to try later.
Our community of home cooks is the heart of Allrecipes, and it is what sets us apart: Allrecipes is a brand built for the cooks, by the cooks.