Taysha Murtaugh

Expertise: Food and Drink, Lifestyle, Entertaining, Kitchen Product Reviews



Taysha Murtaugh is the Commerce Editorial Director for Allrecipes. She has nearly a decade of experience creating and editing food and entertaining content. Her work has been featured in many publications including The Spruce Eats, Martha Stewart, LivingWell with Diabetes, Country Living, Better Homes and Gardens, and Woman's Day. After joining Dotdash Meredith in February 2019, she helped launch the product testing program. She now leads a team of writers and editors focused on in-depth kitchen product reviews and roundups.



Experience

After her first job at LivingWell with Diabetes and Better Homes and Gardens, Taysha moved to New York City to work at Martha Stewart, where she gained experience covering a wide range of lifestyle topics, including food and entertaining. She further honed her writing and editing skills at Country Living and Woman's Day, where she penned everything from recipe roundups to gift guides for food lovers. At Dotdash Meredith, where she landed in 2019, she helped kick off product testing across the lifestyle brands. Today, she leads a team of writers and editors focused on in-depth kitchen product reviews and roundups. Under her direction, the food sites have evaluated everything from cast iron pans to air fryers. She now lives in Los Angeles and is tasting her way through the city's incredible restaurant scene.



Taysha received her BS in Journalism at Iowa State University. While in college, she interned at Better Homes and Gardens and the home and entertaining department at InStyle. She was a finalist for a Hearst Editorial Excellence Award and received a nod from The New York Times for her original reporting.