Taylor Tobin

Taylor Tobin is a freelance lifestyle journalist based in Austin, Texas. Her work primarily focuses on food & beverage recipes and recommendations.

Taylor has covered food & beverage on a freelance basis since 2017, writing for publications including Allrecipes, Simply Recipes, HuffPost, Insider, Well + Good, Elite Daily, Wine Enthusiast, Observer, and Apartment Therapy. Before launching her freelance career, she served as the associate editor for UrbanDaddy's New York vertical, where she researched and reported on new restaurant openings, oversaw preview photoshoots, and interviewed chefs and restaurateurs.

Taylor has a BFA from New York University, where she double-majored in Drama and English. She spent the years directly following her college graduation working both in the non-profit theater world and as a front-of-house employee at a number of top NYC restaurants.
10 Eastern European Recipes That Star Pickled Foods
Gallery
Pickles are a major force in Eastern European cuisine, and these 10 recipes use these tangy ingredients to full effect.
Advertisement
We Tried 5 Instant Coffees, And These Are the Ones That Will Best Satisfy Coffee Fans
Article
Plus, a few tips on how to make it taste better.
9 Classic Home Ec Lessons Pro Chefs Still Use Today
Video
Home ec classes may not be a common sight in schools nowadays, but they're far more valuable than often assumed. In fact, the classic home ec lessons on this list still play a major role in professional kitchens, according to professional chefs and recipe developers.
12 Easy Dessert Decorating Hacks You Can Do With Household Items You Already Have
Video
You don't need to make a special trip to a kitchen supply specialty store to create professional-level pastry decorations.
These 15 Tunisian Recipes Will Add Big, Bold Flavors to Your Mediterranean Diet
Gallery
If you're a fan of the Mediterranean diet, you''ll love these delicious, boldly spiced Tunisian recipes.
What is Kitfo? And Can You Make It at Home?
Article
Read on to find out how to make this East African specialty at home.
12 Simple and Healthy Sheet Pan Dinners for Winter
Gallery
These simple sheet-pan recipes feature healthy, flavorful, and seasonal ingredients, and they can all call themselves "one-pan wonders."
Advertisement
15 Fancy-Looking Desserts That Are Secretly Easy to Make
Gallery
Easy to make and beautiful to behold.
Meet Pasta Fazool, the Italian-American Version of Tomato Soup
Article
Pasta fazool offers the best qualities of tomato soup and classic pasta with marinara sauce.
12 Simple and Healthy Sheet Pan Dinners for Winter
Gallery
These simple sheet-pan recipes feature healthy, flavorful, and seasonal ingredients, and they can all call themselves "one-pan wonders."
15 Fancy-Looking Desserts That Are Secretly Easy to Make
Gallery
Easy to make and beautiful to behold.
Meet Pasta Fazool, the Italian-American Version of Tomato Soup
Article
Pasta fazool offers the best qualities of tomato soup and classic pasta with marinara sauce.
How to Set Up a Snack Schedule to Hack Your Blood Sugar and Energy Levels
Article
Follow these four tips to feel your best from breakfast to dinner.
5 Rules for Using Grocery Store Self-Checkouts Smoothly and Efficiently
Video
Self-checkout aisles are designed to make your grocery store experience more efficient, but only if they're used correctly. Here are five tips to help you keep the self-checkout moving.
Advertisement
How to Smartly Set Up Your Laundry Room in 5 Simple Steps
Article
Make your laundry room work with maximum comfort and efficiency.
The 15-Minute Guide to Organizing Your Fridge
Article
If you're short on time but in desperate need of a fridge cleanup, follow these tips to get your tidying process down to a smooth and effective 15 minutes.
20 Hearty (and Affordable) Soups and Stews for the Holiday Season
Gallery
If you want to keep your holiday cooking costs low while delivering crave-worthy seasonal flavors, then a hearty pot of soup or stew (like these 20 recipes) will provide an easy and satisfying solution.
15 Hearty, Healthy Snow Day Snacks Your Kids Will Love
Gallery
Get recipes for cozy and satisfying snow day snacks that just happen to be healthy, too.
15 Easy Make-Ahead Snacks for Your Next Game Night
Gallery
Get recipes plus make-ahead tips to store them until you're ready to get your game on.
5 Easy Tips to Make Store-Bought Pie Crust Taste Homemade
Article
We asked pastry pros how they make the most of this popular shortcut ingredient. Their answers were surprisingly simple.
For Comforting, One-Pot Winter Meals, Get to Know French Cassoulet
Article
Get to know this slow-cooked French stew that's perfect comfort food for winter.
Advertisement
20 Healthy Holiday Appetizers Your Guests Will Love
Gallery
These 20 appetizer recipes offer both holiday-perfect flavors and plenty of nutritional value.
We Tried 6 Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes, and These Are the Ones Worth Adding to Your Thanksgiving Spread
Article
Plus, some tips to make it taste homemade.
8 Must-Buy Store-Brand Items from H-E-B (and What You Can Do With Them)
Article
The H-E-B grocery store chain is the pride of Texas, and these 8 products prove just why Lone Star residents feel such strong devotion to these high-quality markets.
7 Ways Parchment Paper Makes Holiday Cooking Easier and Less Messy
Article
We asked a group of professional chefs and recipe developers to share their favorite ways to use parchment paper for mess-free holiday cooking and entertaining, and here's what they had to tell us.
The Best Grains (and Grain Alternatives) for People With Diabetes
Article
Refined grains don't fit well into a healthy diabetes diet, but whole grains and ancient grains can and should become a crucial part of any diabetes-friendly meal plans.
5 Prepared Foods You Should Absolutely Buy at the Grocery Store — and 5 You Shouldn't
Video
Prepared grocery store dishes can save a lot of time, but it's important to be discerning when deciding which ones to purchase.
20 Top Recipes for That Middle Ground Between Summer and Fall
Gallery
These recipes make excellent use of the bounty available during this peak transitional time between seasons.
Load More
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com