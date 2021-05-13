Tadhg Hylier Stevens

Tadhg Stevens has worked in journalism for more than 15 years — first in local and regional newspapers, and later as an independent reporter, editor, fact-checker, and researcher. More than a third of that time has been spent on food and entertainment writing, with a particular focus on food history and science. In the past two years, their work has largely focused on creating product testing and ranking as well as creating how-to and suggestion guides using common household products.



Tadhg's work has been featured in newspapers and magazines throughout the Southeastern U.S., as well across several digital publications. A self-taught baking and cooking enthusiast, Tadhg enjoys finding simplified ways to explain complicated cooking techniques, as well as answering curiosities that the everyday eater might have about their food.



Over the past three years, Tadhg has written dozens of guides for MyRecipes and Allrecipes encouraging readers to get creative with common pantry staples. The taste tests they've conducted for both platforms help consumers discern which brands and products might be best for their budget. As an independent writer, Tadhg is familiar with cooking on a strained budget. Living as a cash-strapped amateur cook has given them the experience necessary to help others navigate all kinds of cooking situations, from sourcing cheap or free food to cooking with limited supplies.



Education: Tadhg graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia in 2012 with undergraduate degrees in women's studies and journalism with an emphasis in newspapers. During that time, they also served as variety editor for the University of Georgia's student newspaper, The Red & Black, where they oversaw culinary and dining content in addition to other entertainment news.



Tadhg's Keurig is an indispensable part of their kitchen. It serves not only as a way to make coffee but also allows for quick access to boiling water for tea, cleaning something, or just making some ramen.