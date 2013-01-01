Dr. Stacey Freeman is a lifestyle blogger, published author, and higher education administrator. Since 2013, she has shared her elevated approach to living a more stylish life on her blog poshinprogress.com. Stacey shares parenting tips, fashion advice, family and solo travel experiences, and unique recipes. She has appeared in Shape Magazine, Women's Health Magazine, Woman's Day Magazine, and on local and national TV shows as a lifestyle correspondent.

Experience

Dr. Stacey Freeman has worked as a lifestyle blogger since 2013. She's also a children's book author, academic author, and has a Ph.D. in education.

Education

- English - B.A., Business Minor - University of Wisconsin, Madison

- M.Ed. - Higher Education - Arizona State University

- Ph.D. - Educational Policy and Evaluation - Arizona State University