Stacey Ballis

Stacey Ballis is a novelist, cookbook author, freelance food and lifestyle journalist, and recipe developer who specializes in culinary fiction, and empowering home cooks to create extraordinary cooking and dining experiences for themselves and their loved ones.
15 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Look Fancy Enough to Impress
Gallery
We pulled together some of our favorite chocolate treats that look fancy but are easy enough for beginner cooks to make.
Advertisement
16 Mom-Approved Christmas Cookies to Sweeten the Season
Gallery
These are our best tried and true cookie recipes handed down from moms to help make your season a little sweeter.
How I Learned to Balance Carbs After I Was Diagnosed With Diabetes
Article
For me, an all-or-nothing approach would never work.
My Hack for the Perfect Spinach Soufflé Is So Easy No One Will Ever Guess
Article
You decide if you'll reveal the secret of this magical dish.
15 Delightful Homemade Breads for Your Thanksgiving Feast
Gallery
Complete your festive Thanksgiving menu with cornbread, dinner rolls, biscuits, and more.
These Are the Best Foods to Stockpile for a Possible Quarantine
Video
We asked experts to tell us what groceries deserve a spot in our fridge, freezer, and pantry come what may.
20 Refreshing Lemon Desserts Like My Grandma Served for Thanksgiving
Gallery
20 Refreshing Lemon Desserts Like My Grandma Served for Thanksgiving
15 Classic Dishes My Southern In-Laws Taught Me to Cook
Gallery
These are the dishes I make my husband when he is blue, or cook for my father-in-love when he is missing his beloved wife of blessed memory.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
15 Ways to Use Granny Smith Apples
Gallery
Granny Smith apples are one of the most versatile apples you can buy.
Why Getting Into a Breakfast Rut Can Be Good for You
Article
Plus, how to decide what yours should be.
16 Sausage Dinner Recipes for Weeknight Meals
Gallery
Whether you like a basic hot dog, a sassy bratwurst, spicy chorizo, or tangy Italian links in your tomato sauce, sausage is one of those foods that everyone loves.
If You Have an Instant Pot, You Need to Know About These Frozen Meals
Article
Essential Pantry Ingredients for Quick Meals When Fresh Produce Is at Its Peak
Article
Stock a few simple ingredients in your pantry and you can take any fresh produce from basic to brilliant. Here are some of the items we keep on hand to celebrate the best of freshness all season long!
15 Recipes You'll Instantly Recognize if You Had a Midwestern Grandmother
Gallery
Enjoy grandma's favorite wherever you are.
These 3 Common Pantry Ingredients Will Turn Any Carb into Instant Healthy Meals
Video
You probably already have these ingredients in your pantry.
Advertisement
6 Essential Pantry Sauces for Quick Last-Minute Dinners
Gallery
These quick and easy sauces make the most of your pantry. Keep a few simple items in stock and you can always whip up a wonderful meal at the last moment.
Start a Sweet New Tradition with These Twists on the Ice Cream Social
Video
Embrace a newer form of ice cream social as a fun and low-key way to entertain.
Yes, There Is an Affordable Way to Shop at Whole Foods — Here's How
Video
They call it "the splurgiest way to save."
How to Make Easy Fruit Crisps
Video
Easily turn produce into a mouthwatering dessert by making a fruit crisp.
Which Type of Grill Is Right for You? What to Know Before You Buy
Video
Learn about the different types of grills so you can pick the right one to match your barbeque style.
Farmers' Market Vs. Grocery Store Produce — What to Buy Where
Video
Who wins the battle for the best, freshest, and most budget-friendly food?
10 Essential Tools Bakers Swear By
Article
Better tools for better baking. Get our picks for the best tools in each category.
Advertisement
How to Get Your Grill Ready for Summer
Video
Brush off the winter dust, and give your grill a thorough cleaning before the first cookout of the season.
How To Scale Down Cake Recipes
Video
Get tips for converting and baking cake recipes in smaller sizes.
Use Your Food Scraps for a Genius Healthy Hydration Trick
Video
Get a second life out of peels and cores.
Load More
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com