Shelby Vittek is a Hudson Valley-based journalist with more than a decade of experience covering stories about food, farmers, chefs and home cooks. She's taught food, travel, and magazine writing courses at Rutgers University, Rowan University, and Cedar Crest College.

Highlights:

- 10+ years writing about food and recipes

- Regular contributor to national food and wine magazines

- Former editor-in-chief of Modern Farmer

Experience

Shelby has been immersed in the world of food her entire life. After working her first job at the family-owned Wegmans grocery store, she starting writing about food and wine during her undergraduate years. Since then, she's written about food, cooking, and restaurants for many publications, including the Washington Post, National Geographic, Bon Appétit, Saveur, The Kitchn, Wine Enthusiast, among others. She is the former editor of Modern Farmer magazine. Her essays and articles have won awards from the Association of Food Journalists, been listed in Best American Travel Writing, and earned a place as a finalist for a 2018 Folio award.

Education

Shelby holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Rutgers University–Camden and has taught at Rutgers University–Camden, Rowan University, and Cedar Crest College.