Shelby Vittek Instagram Twitter Website Shelby Vittek is a Hudson Valley-based journalist with more than a decade of experience covering stories about food, farmers, chefs and home cooks. She's taught food, travel, and magazine writing courses at Rutgers University, Rowan University, and Cedar Crest College.Highlights:- 10+ years writing about food and recipes- Regular contributor to national food and wine magazines- Former editor-in-chief of Modern FarmerExperienceShelby has been immersed in the world of food her entire life. After working her first job at the family-owned Wegmans grocery store, she starting writing about food and wine during her undergraduate years. Since then, she's written about food, cooking, and restaurants for many publications, including the Washington Post, National Geographic, Bon Appétit, Saveur, The Kitchn, Wine Enthusiast, among others. She is the former editor of Modern Farmer magazine. Her essays and articles have won awards from the Association of Food Journalists, been listed in Best American Travel Writing, and earned a place as a finalist for a 2018 Folio award.EducationShelby holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Rutgers University–Camden and has taught at Rutgers University–Camden, Rowan University, and Cedar Crest College. About Allrecipes Home cooks are our heroes; it's as simple as that. Allrecipes, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is the world’s largest community-driven food site, providing trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks each month. Every day, cooks from around the world publish doably delicious recipes, while our team of editorial and kitchen professionals cover the world's top food news and trends. Learn more about us and our editorial process.