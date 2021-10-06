Sarah Kuta

Sarah Kuta is a Colorado-based writer and editor with nearly a decade of daily reporting and writing experience. She covers restaurants, craft breweries, distilleries, wineries, cooking, travel, and other food and beverage topics.



Highlights: - Sarah has a journalism degree from Northwestern University

- Her writing has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Food & Wine, Robb Report, The Denver Post, NBC News, TripSavvy, Lonely Planet, 5280 Magazine, and many other publications.



Experience: Sarah Kuta is a writer and editor based in Longmont, Colorado, covering food and beverage, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Sarah has wanted to be a journalist all her life and studied journalism at Northwestern University. She moved to Boulder, Colorado, to cover daily news for the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper. After writing about higher education and outdoor recreation for four years, she branched out into freelance writing and editing.



Today, Sarah writes for publications like Allrecipes, Condé Nast Traveler, Food & Wine, NBC News, TripSavvy, Travel & Leisure, Robb Report, 5280 Magazine, The Denver Post, and more. She's always on the hunt for compelling stories. When she's not writing, she's baking sourdough, sampling various whiskies, road-tripping in her converted camper van, hiking with her dog Daisy, mountain biking, skiing, or spending time at local craft breweries.



Education: Sarah earned a bachelor of science degree in journalism from Northwestern University.



Local/Demographic Expertise: Denver, Boulder, the state of Colorado, the Rocky Mountains



Fun Allrecipes Questions!

The one kitchen tool I can't live without is my programmable coffeemaker. I set it every night before bed so I can wake up to fresh, hot coffee.