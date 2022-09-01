Sarah is a culinary specialist with over a decade of professional experience that encompasses all aspects of the food media realm. From initial concept to final photograph, she has played a role in every step of the process. She manages the test kitchen workflow for dozens of magazine titles annually to ensure the best (and tastiest!) content is being produced.

Experience: Sarah Brekke has over 10 years of experience in food media ranging from recipe testing and developing to food styling. Her work can be seen on the pages of various food publications (including Allrecipes), on social media food videos, and across the internet. Sarah has loved food from an early age, even enrolling in food and nutrition speciality classes in high school and competing in vocational cooking contests when possible. She also enjoys judging food contests for local events and fairs. In her free time, she enjoys working in her salsa garden and canning her produce to enjoy all winter long.

Education: During her undergraduate time at Iowa State University, Sarah had the opportunity to conduct research in various laboratory settings. She was able to focus on topics such as natural food preservatives, value added agriculture, food processing, and more.

During graduate school, her emphasis of study centered around sensory evaluation of foods. Sarah is always thinking about how flavors, textures, colors, etc are perceived by tasters.

Fun Allrecipes Question: The best meal I've ever eaten was an achiote-braised pork shank served with a sweet plantain mash and homemade corn tortillas in Riviera Maya, Mexico.