Sara Tane

Sara Tane is a private chef, recipe developer, and food writer based in Los Angeles. She is a classically trained chef and has worked in restaurant kitchens, test kitchens, and home kitchens and has written about food for over 6 years.



Experience: As a college student, Sara Tane worked in the front of house at Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro, North Carolina, which sparked an interest in food and cooking. Sara then worked as an intern for Savuer magazine and later as a digital fellow for Cooking Light. Soon after, Sara was hired as an assistant editor at MyRecipes.com where she focused on writing and co-hosted the popular Facebook Watch show Homemade vs. the Internet.



Sara continued on to become a food editor and content strategist at the Feedfeed in Brooklyn, NY, where she developed recipes, appeared as an on-air host for cooking tutorials, and helped execute large-scale culinary events in the Bushwick studio. During this time, she attended culinary school and began working part-time as a private chef for families in the Hamptons.



Today, Sara is a private chef, recipe developer, and food writer based in Los Angeles. She has worked as a line cook at Girl and the Goat. She writes and develops recipes for Food52, The Kitchn, and a selection of upcoming cookbooks. She also teaches virtual cooking classes to help empower home cooks. Sara continues to write about specific ingredients, techniques, and everything you need to know to become a more confident cook.



Education: Bachelor of Arts, food studies and international studies with minor in medical anthropology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Culinary arts certificate program, Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan



Local/Demographic Expertise: Jewish holidays and traditional dishes



Fun Allrecipes Questions!

What's the one kitchen tool I can't live without? A Microplane!