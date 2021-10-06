Sara Tane

Sara Tane is a private chef, recipe developer, and food writer based in Los Angeles. She is a classically trained chef and has worked in restaurant kitchens, test kitchens, and home kitchens and has written about food for over 6 years.

Experience: As a college student, Sara Tane worked in the front of house at Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro, North Carolina, which sparked an interest in food and cooking. Sara then worked as an intern for Savuer magazine and later as a digital fellow for Cooking Light. Soon after, Sara was hired as an assistant editor at MyRecipes.com where she focused on writing and co-hosted the popular Facebook Watch show Homemade vs. the Internet.

Sara continued on to become a food editor and content strategist at the Feedfeed in Brooklyn, NY, where she developed recipes, appeared as an on-air host for cooking tutorials, and helped execute large-scale culinary events in the Bushwick studio. During this time, she attended culinary school and began working part-time as a private chef for families in the Hamptons.

Today, Sara is a private chef, recipe developer, and food writer based in Los Angeles. She has worked as a line cook at Girl and the Goat. She writes and develops recipes for Food52, The Kitchn, and a selection of upcoming cookbooks. She also teaches virtual cooking classes to help empower home cooks. Sara continues to write about specific ingredients, techniques, and everything you need to know to become a more confident cook.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, food studies and international studies with minor in medical anthropology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Culinary arts certificate program, Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan

Local/Demographic Expertise: Jewish holidays and traditional dishes

Fun Allrecipes Questions!
What's the one kitchen tool I can't live without? A Microplane!
5 Cookware Essentials Anyone Cooking for One Will Use Over and Over
Article
Listen, there's a time and place for a 5-quart Dutch oven, but these smaller pieces are much more manageable for solo cooking.
Advertisement
How to Make a Kitchen Sink Salad, My Favorite Easy Dinner for One
Article
The joy of cooking for one is that it's a judgment-free zone.
Cooking for One? These 7 Simple Strategies Will Help You Grocery Shop and Prep for the Week
Article
Loving small-scale cooking starts with a little planning.
Everything You Need to Know About Braising Meat
Video
Braising meat is a simple cooking technique that yields some of the heartiest, coziest meals you can imagine.
How To Toast Nuts
Article
Get golden-brown (not burnt) perfection every time.
What Is Schmaltz?
Article
The rich, savory drippings left over from roasting chicken are liquid gold.
Everything You Need To Know About Cooking With Dandelion Greens
Article
Dive headfirst into the wildly delicious world of this nutritious green.
Advertisement
The One Grocery Item That I Always Have On Hand for Last-Minute Dinners
Article
Did I mention that it only costs $1?
The Adaptable Formula for Throw-together Meals That Every Home Cook Needs
Video
Seriously, it's that easy.
Everything You Need To Know About Cooking With Dandelion Greens
Article
Dive headfirst into the wildly delicious world of this nutritious green.
The One Grocery Item That I Always Have On Hand for Last-Minute Dinners
Article
Did I mention that it only costs $1?
The Adaptable Formula for Throw-together Meals That Every Home Cook Needs
Video
Seriously, it's that easy.
What's the Difference Between Skirt, Flank, Hanger, and Flat Iron Steaks?
Article
You know the drill – it's what's for dinner.
The Sexiest, Most Intimate Dish You Can Make On Valentine's Day Is… Garlic Bread
Article
A hot take on why nothing is more romantic than bread, butter, and garlic.
Advertisement
How To Make Your Entire Valentine's Day Dinner in the Air Fryer
Article
Keep things hot and steamy without ever turning on your oven.
How To Make Crème Brûlée
Article
You know you've always wanted to, here's your sign.
This Humble Cut of Beef Makes for the Most Wow-worthy Date Night Dinner 
Article
Here's how to pull off a succulent steak dinner for two without breaking the bank.
6 Tinned Fish Brands Every Seafood Lover Should Know About
Article
The canned fish craze isn't fading anytime soon — and we couldn't be happier.
How To Turn Canned Fish Into a Delicious, 15-Minute Dip
Video
Consider this your new favorite party trick.
This Easy Dip Is the Sophisticated Seafood Appetizer You've Been Looking For
Article
A mere three ingredients form the backbone of creamy and delicious brandade.
I'm Skipping This Annoying Step for My Mashed Potatoes This Year, and You Should Too
Video
The pros swear by it, but I don't think it's worth it anymore.
Advertisement
How to Make Perfect Crab Cakes
Article
From buying the right crab meat to forming the cakes, here's your step-by-step guide to preparing the most mouthwatering crab cakes, right in your own kitchen.
How to Cook Crab Legs
Article
While many shellfish fans might think of crab legs as a treat only enjoyed when eating out, it's remarkably easy to cook up an impressive platter of crab legs at home.
How to Cook a Whole Fish in the Oven
Video
If you want to achieve dinnertime wow-factor without breaking the bank, cooking a whole fish is absolutely the way to go.
How to Cure Salmon at Home
Video
This luxurious treat is surprisingly easy to make in your own kitchen.
Don't Wait! Why Buying Your Thanksgiving Turkey Right Now Is the Way To Go
Article
Yes, you read that correctly.
8 Common Mistakes That Will Leave You With Subpar Meatloaf
Video
There is nothing worse than dry meatloaf; make sure it doesn't happen to you.
Here's the Reason Food Is Always Sticking to Your Pans
Article
I'm sorry to say it this way but...it's not your pans, it's you.
Load More
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com