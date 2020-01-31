Samantha Lande

Samantha Lande has written about food and nutrition for over a decade. Her food and wellness writing has appeared in Food Network, Real Simple, AARP, Simply Recipes, Good Housekeeping, Allrecipes, and more.

Highlights: - Samantha is the former associate editor of Eater Chicago
- Samantha has experience product testing kitchen tools
- Samantha has developed content for leading food brands

Experience: Samantha Lande has created food, wellness, and health content for over a decade. She is the former associate editor of Eater Chicago. Samantha's writing has been featured in Allrecipes, Good Housekeeping, AARP, and The Food Network.

Samantha's experience also includes writing extensively on cooking with and feeding kids. Additionally, she has also contributed to food trade publications, giving her a unique look at the operations side of the food industry as well as at farming and restaurant ownership.

Education: B.A. in English from the University of Michigan
M.A. in social service administration from the University of Chicago

Fun Allrecipes Questions!
My favorite recipe on Allrecipes.com is Simple Turkey Chili.
