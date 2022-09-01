Rochelle Bilow is a food writer with over a decade of professional experience. After graduating from culinary school, she spent two years cooking professionally: as a baker at a nonprofit café; a line cook at Aldea, a professionally revered restaurant in Manhattan; and a prep cook in the Time Warner Center's corporate catering division. She also spent time on a small organic farm in Central New York.

Rising through the ranks at Bon Appétit magazine, she worked as a digital staff writer, senior associate editor, and finally, social media manager. While there, she interviewed dozens of chefs, cooks, celebrities, and industry professionals, including Ina Garten, Gordon Ramsay, Emeril Lagasse, and Lance Bass. She left her role at Bon Appétit to become social media director at Cooking Light Magazine, where she oversaw social strategy and copy for Cooking Light and its sister brands: MyRecipes and Well Done Video.

Eventually, Rochelle moved to Northeast Vermont where, since 2020, she's been a freelance food writer for a variety of national publications, covering topics that span home cooking, trends, and equipment testing. She is the author of The Call of the Farm, a swoony farming memoir, and the novel Ruby Spencer's Whisky Year, to be published in early 2023.

Rochelle graduated from Le Moyne College in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications/Public Relations and a minor in Philosophy. She immediately enrolled in night classes at the French Culinary Institute (now closed) in Manhattan, completing her degree in Classic Culinary Arts in nine months.

Rochelle's go-to kitchen tool is her Microplane zester. Rarely does a meal go by that she's not reaching for a lemon or a wedge of Parmesan. Her favorite Allrecipes recipe is for Maple and Walnut Oat Scones. https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/8389908/maple-and-walnut-oat-scones/