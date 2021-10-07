Robin Asbell

Chef Asbell is the author of 11 cookbooks and hundreds of articles, focusing on plant-forward, global flavors and whole foods. Her books, including Big Vegan; Over 350 Recipes, No Meat No Dairy All Delicious, are in thousands of kitchens. She has written for Experience Life Magazine, Fine Cooking, Better Homes and Gardens, Real Food Magazine, Clean Eating Magazine, VegNews, Vegetarian Times, Mother Earth News, and other print media, and online for strongertogether.coop, myfitnesspal.com and others. Asbell is a Culinary Advisor to the Whole Grains Council, and a member of Les Dames D'Escoffier.
Savvy shoppers know that the bulk bins are the place to buy whole grains for less. All you need is some know-how on how to cook them, and you'll be enjoying the exciting flavors and textures of a world of whole grains.