Rebecca Treon

Experience: Rebecca is a world traveler with a voracious appetite and 15 years of experience writing professionally about food, beverage, and travel. Her work has appeared in BBC Travel, Hemispheres, the HuffPost, Thrillist, and Allrecipes. She is also the author of the forthcoming Colorado Food Trails, a guide to the foodways of her home state, and she is the Denver & the West Correspondent for Time Out.



Education: Bachelor of Arts, Metropolitan State University of Denver

Language Immersion Program, University of Guadalajara



Professional Memberships: Society of American Travel Writers



Fun Allrecipes Questions!

My go-to potluck dish is empanadas: People love them, and they're individual-size.