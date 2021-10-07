Rai Mincey

Rai Mincey is a Nashville-based food writer, recipe developer, and Aquarian. She graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a degree in communications and spends her free time writing poetry and seeking out the best fine dining spots in town. Find more of Rai's food-centric whimsy at her blog, The Iron Sister.
5 Romantic Date Night-In Ideas That Start in the Kitchen
Set the scene for romance without leaving the comfort of home.
10 Tantalizing Ways To Use a Bottle of Chinese Five-Spice Powder
This versatile spice blend imbues every dish with a deep, fragrant flavor that's too good to miss.
How to Make Southern Shrimp and Grits
This Lowcountry classic is the solution to your comfort food cravings.
How to Make the Easiest, Coziest Potato Soup Ever
Hearty, cozy, and creamy potato soup is everything you need for a winning weeknight meal.
How to Make Unbelievably Good Homestyle Beef Stroganoff
You're only 30 minutes away from this classic combination of tender, saucy beef and buttery egg noodles.
11 Spicy & Sweet Desserts That Will Turn up the Heat on Valentine's Day
Desserts laced with spicy ingredients like ginger, cayenne, and pepper make the perfectly unexpected  addition to your Valentine's Day.
How to Make New England Clam Chowder
This 5-star chowder is a comforting classic that's easy to make at home.
10 Incredibly Easy and Cheap Breakfast Recipes That Win Every Time
Fuss-free decadence is officially on the menu.
Our Best New Slow Cooker Recipes of 2021
Slow cooker meals are the solution to creating boldly flavored weeknight meals with minimal prep time.
How to Make the Perfect Pork Loin Roast
The days of dry, uninspired pork are over.
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes on Instagram in 2021
Our community of home cooks double-tapped these delicious recipes over and over on Instagram this year.
8 Recipes That Will Change Your Mind About Fruitcake
Discover deliciously tender, old-fashioned fruitcake recipes brimming with tangy dried fruits, nuts, and an array of warming spices.
These Italian Fig Cookies Are a Bite of Christmastime Nostalgia
Every deliciously chewy bite of these traditional Italian cookies is a Christmas miracle.
5 Crowd-Favorite Holiday Appetizers That You Can Make for Under $10
Shake up the holiday season with these impressive, budget-friendly appetizers.
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup for the Soul
This soothing, savory classic is just what the doctor ordered.
You've Never Had Green Beans Like This Before
These uniquely delicious recipes will make green beans your new favorite vegetable.
The Secret to Authentic Italian Sunday Sauce
This meaty, slowly simmered tomato sauce will change the way you see Sundays forever.
11 Ways to Save Money This Thanksgiving
Make it the best (and thriftiest) Thanksgiving ever with these money-saving tips from Nicole McLaughlin.
The Best Sweet Potato Casserole of the Season
Try an indulgently cheesy spin on sweet potato casserole that will keep you coming back for more.
How to Make Perfect Chicken Piccata
Learn how to create a tantalizing Italian-inspired chicken dish in under thirty minutes.
9 Lemon Garlic Chicken Recipes You Can't Help But Love
We've gathered our best lemon garlic chicken recipes that showcase how these simple ingredients can create magic in your kitchen. 
15 Holiday China Patterns That You'll Love Year After Year
Your holiday feast isn't complete without the right dinnerware, and we've selected an array of beautiful patterns that will showcase your personal style while welcoming everyone to the table.
The Details: A Look at Little Touches That Make a Big Statement On Your Holiday Table
Create a picture-perfect tablescape that sets the scene for lasting memories.
7 Low and Slow Oxtail Recipes That You're Sure to Love
Oxtail is best when cooked low and slow, and these recipes celebrate the rich flavor that rewards the patient home cook.
7 Showstopping Baked Brie Recipes
Easily create your own stunning cheese dish at home with these luscious baked brie recipes.
