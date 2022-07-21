Rachel Mans McKenny
Rachel Mans McKenny
Rachel Mans McKenny
Rachel Mans McKenny is a home cook, author, humor writer, and essayist from the Midwestern United States. Her work has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, Elle Magazine, and more.
Education: Rachel studied creative writing at Creighton University and received an MA in English Literature from Iowa State University. She was a 2006 Presidential Scholar in the Arts
Rachel's go-to dish for a potluck is a tray of scotcheroos!
Education: Rachel studied creative writing at Creighton University and received an MA in English Literature from Iowa State University. She was a 2006 Presidential Scholar in the Arts
Rachel's go-to dish for a potluck is a tray of scotcheroos!