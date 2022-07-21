Rachel Baron

Rachel Baron is a freelance writer who finds joy in writing about all things food and cooking-related. Her food writing has been featured in Food52, Eater, The Takeout, The Counter, Bklyner, Bushwick Daily, Edible Queens, and Edible Nutmeg. She's written on everything from self-care for line cooks to chicken soup.



In addition to food writing, Rachel has conducted interviews with independent food business owners and reported on local restaurant openings. She also enjoys completing in-depth research into why it's hard to get foreign language characters into English cookbooks', and similar topics.



Education: Rachel studied Anthropology, Asian Studies, and Japanese at Mount Holyoke College, and graduated Magna cum Laude.



Fun Allrecipes Question: Rachel's go-to dish for a potluck is homemade hummus. Everyone's always impressed by how much better it tastes, and it's fairly easy to make!