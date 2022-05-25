Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel
Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals
Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University
Experience
Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.
Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University
Experience
Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.