Paul O. Mims is a dynamic food educator and writer. He has over five years of experience teaching cooking skills and nutrition to youth and adults.

Experience: Paul O. Mims has been a food educator for over five years. He has coordinated good programming for non profits, the premier Museum of Food and Drink, and The Free Library of Philadelphia's Culinary Literacy Center. He has also coordinated Philadelphia's annual conference on Food Insecurity.

Education: Paul has a bachelor of science in nutrition from Bowling Green State University and is currently a member of the advisory board. He also has a master of science from Drexel University in culinary science.