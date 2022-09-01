Patty Lee is a lifestyle writer and editor based in New York City. She was most recently Executive Editor at Kitchn. She has held editorial roles at The Spruce Eats, TODAY.com and Zagat and served as social media manager for Martha Stewart Living. Her writing has also been published by Time Out New York, PureWow, Rachael Ray In Season, Fifty Grande, and more.

A native New Yorker who grew up in Brooklyn's Chinatown, her perfect weekend breakfast is a combination of bagels and dim sum.

Experience: Patty got her start in print as a features reporter for the New York Daily News before jumping into the world of food writing as one of Time Out New York's food editors. She later shifted to digital and worked for the websites of Cooking Channel, Zagat, and the TODAY Show. Additionally, her work has appeared on Food Network, PureWow, Thrillist/Supercall, Chowhound, Elite Daily, Gothamist, and Mic, as well as in print publications like WestJet Magazine and Rachael Ray Every Day.

Education: Patty graduated from New York University with a degree in journalism.

What's your go-to dish to bring to a potluck? As the designated dessert person, I've tried making a ton of different sweets, but none of the cookies, cakes, or pies have ever gotten as much love as my homemade version of Magnolia Bakery's banana pudding. It's become my go-to potluck dish for a few reasons: It's make ahead, you get a giant tub that's enough to feed a big group, and people will be coming up to you throughout the day raving about it.