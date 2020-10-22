Noel Christmas

Noel Christmas spent 12 years running kitchens in Seattle, dishing out comfort food to families and bar patrons alike. He still considers a good restaurant "family meal" (the staff dinner) to be the pinnacle dinner experience.

After turning in his full-time chef's coat, he spent 11 years at Allrecipes.com creating meal plans, writing daily newsletters, and trying to make sure the mysteries of a professional kitchen were accessible to any home cook that wanted to learn them.

Education: B.A. in English from Western Washington University

Fun Allrecipes Questions!
What's the one kitchen tool I can't live without? Depending on the day, it's either a sharp knife, a big wooden cutting board, or my mom's cast-iron pan.
