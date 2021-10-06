Nicole McLaughlin

Nicole McLaughlin produces and stars in the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit, as she educates viewers on the foods and techniques behind each recipe she demonstrates. Nicole hones in on budget and convenience in her content to provide people with tips and recipes that enable them to truly enjoy food and cooking, while simultaneously creating memorable experiences.



Nicole's video experience began as behind-the-scenes prep for MyRecipes about 15 years ago and morphed into hands-only recipe videos and on-camera work through the development of Well Done and Mom Vs. in 2017, and ultimately Allrecipes. Nicole has a bachelor's in restaurant and hospitality management from the University of Alabama. She also has a culinary arts degree from Johnson and Wales University.



Nicole produces and stars in recipe and how-to videos for Allrecipes. In addition to these videos that are available on the Allrecipes website as well as all of the brand's social platforms, such as Youtube, Tiktok, Instagram, and Facebook. She also develops original recipes and tests food trends. Nicole works with video, social and editorial teams to develop and produce weekly content as well as sponsored ad videos.



She has a true passion for food and cooking which manifested as a child, thanks to her Italian family heritage. Nicole shares culinary inspiration, family stories, sarcasm, and the occasional cocktail in her many videos and recipes. When she is not cooking on camera, Nicole is spending time with her husband and three children, likely in the kitchen.