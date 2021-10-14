Nick DeSimone

Nick DeSimone is a Philadelphia-based professional cook and freelance food writer specializing in the cuisine of Southern Italy and vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based cooking. Nick enjoys deep diving into specific dishes and ingredients, particularly focusing on their history, evolution, and cultural relevancy.

Highlights: -Nearly a decade of professional kitchen experience
-Nick has worked with The Kitchn, Mashed.com, Eater Philadelphia, and Billy Penn
- Nick is a nearly life-long vegetarian and home cook

Experience: Nick has worked in professional kitchens for nearly a decade learning the ins and outs of fast-casual food all the way up to fine dining. During their tenure in restaurants, Nick has worked with almost every type of cuisine, including in diet-specific areas like gluten-free and vegan. In the professional kitchen, Nick has worked as a cook in production, garde manger, fry, grill, sauté, and pastry, culminating in the position of lead line cook. After becoming a vegetarian at age 12, Nick found a passion for all types of plant-based cooking both personally and professionally. Using the techniques they learned in the professional kitchen environment, Nick has spent the past 5 years developing delicious vegetarian and vegan recipes.

Education: Nick graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. This background in research paved the way for Nick's eventual career in food media. Once in the culinary world, Nick completed various levels of food safety certifications.

Local/Demographic Expertise: LGBTQ, Italian food, deaf/hard of hearing

The kitchen tool I can't live without? Tongs! I have around 14 pairs, each with its own highly specific purpose.
