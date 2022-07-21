Moriah Ayana Mason

Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith and currently works for the Allrecipes team. She writes articles for the news and trending team, edits and updates existing articles, and provides the team with up-to-date food-related news and traffic reports from Google Analytics.



Experience: Moriah is an experienced writer whose work has appeared in publications, including Samford Crimson, Local Magazine, and Alabama Political Reporter. She has covered topics about mental health, prison reform, plays and musicals, and multicultural events. Her work has won several awards in various writing contests from the following organizations: Alabama Media Professionals, Southeast Journalism Conference, National Federation of Press Women, and the Baptist Communicators Association.



Education: Moriah received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication cum laude from Samford University. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, National Federation of Press Women, Society of Professional Journalists, and Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.



Fun Allrecipes Question: The best meal she's ever eaten is the tortellini pasta dish at Giuseppe's Cafe in Birmingham, AL.