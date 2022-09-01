Michelle Lopez is the Portland, Oregon-based baker, blogger, and food photographer behind the popular blog Hummingbird High. She published her first cookbook, Weeknight Baking, with Simon & Schuster in 2019.

Experience: Since launching in 2011, Hummingbird High was named one of the Best Baking Blogs by Saveur Magazine in 2013 and 2015. It currently receives north of 250,000 page views per month and has over 200,000 followers on social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. In addition, Michelle's work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Bon Appetit Magazine, and more.

Education: Michelle has an Economics degree from Reed College, an esoteric liberal arts college in Portland, Oregon. Sometimes she questions her life choices and considers a graduate degree. But then she realizes the crushing debt that would put her in and quietly continues baking.

Fun Allrecipes Question: Michelle's favorite Allrecipes recipe is Banana Banana Bread