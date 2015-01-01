Title: Recipe Developer, Food Stylist

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Education: AOS degree, The Culinary Institute of America; Bachelor of Professional Studies, Culinary Arts Management, The Culinary Institute of America

Expertise: Southern cuisine, mixology, wine studies, bourbon, savory cooking

- Developed more than 1.500 recipes

- Styled more than 300 photoshoots

Experience

Melissa Gray is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. She began working in food publishing in 2015 and joined the Dotdash Meredith test kitchens in 2019. She has developed over 1,500 original recipes and styled in over 300 photoshoots during that time. Her work has been published in Food & Wine, Southern Living, EatingWell and other publications and websites.

Melissa spent time in high school and after college working in restaurants, both in and out of the kitchen. She attended The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, where she studied culinary arts and culinary arts management.

She worked at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, and as a teaching assistant in dining room management at The Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California.

When she isn't in the kitchen, Melissa spends time with her dog, exploring new restaurants and breweries, and honing her martial arts skills.