Melanie Fincher

Melanie Fincher is a Birmingham, Alabama-based food writer who loves to cook, eat, and test out new kitchen gadgets. She has nearly seven years of writing experience.

Highlights: - Melanie has nearly seven years of experience writing news and lifestyle content. She has spent the last three years working exclusively as a food writer.
- She joined the Allrecipes team in 2019 and creates SEO-driven content for the site.
- Her essay "Overcoming My Father's Day Phobia With a Barbeque Sandwich" was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2021.

Experience: Melanie Fincher is an avid home cook and food journalist with experience writing news and lifestyle content. Prior to joining the Allrecipes team, Melanie wrote lifestyle and tourism stories featured in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Naples Realtor magazine, and MagnifyMoney.com.

Melanie has spent the last three years working exclusively in food media, writing and editing cooking content, including tested product reviews. Her work has appeared on Allrecipes, Food & Wine, MyRecipes, and Better Homes & Gardens.

Education:
Melanie graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia with a BA in journalism and international affairs.

Honors and Awards:
Melanie's essay "Overcoming My Father's Day Phobia With a Barbeque Sandwich" was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2021.

Fun Allrecipes Questions!
I don't know how I went so many years cooking without a Microplane! It's truly an all-in-one tool — I use it to zest citrus, grate Parmesan, mince garlic, grate whole spices, soften butter, and more.
How to Clean Your Air Fryer
Article
So you got an air fryer? Here's how you clean it.
The 7 Best Cutting Boards for Meat, According to Our Tests
Article
Wood, plastic, composite — we tested them all.
What Are Chicken Gizzards and How Do You Cook Them?
Video
Every wondered what part of the chicken gizzards are? Learn everything you need to know about chicken gizzards, including how to buy, cook, and store them.
How to Store Avocados — Whole and Cut 
Video
The beloved avocado has one fault: its narrow window of ripeness.
The 5 Best Saucepans, According to Our Tests
Article
Here are our favorite saucepans and why we love them.
The 6 Best Cheese Graters, According to Our Tests
Article
Box, rotary, electric, zesters — we tested them all.
The 5 Best Meat Tenderizers for Every Home Cook
Article
This handy kitchen gadget should be on any meat lover's wishlist.  
The 5 Best Spice Grinders We Tested and Why They're Worth It
Article
Once you grind your own spices, you'll never go back to store-bought grounds.
The 6 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets for Home Cooks
Article
After careful evaluation, here are our winners.
The 8 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Allrecipes
Article
Pinch and press your way to easier minced garlic.
How to Peel Butternut Squash
Video
Learn how to peel and cut butternut squash from our community of home cooks.
Can You Cook Bacon in an Air Fryer?
Video
While you can cook bacon in the air fryer, there are better ways to cook bacon. Here you'll find tips on avoiding disaster when cooking bacon in the air fryer. 
This Easy Trick Keeps Your Guacamole From Turning Brown
Video
This easy trick is the best way to keep guacamole from turning brown.
How to Store Potatoes So They Last Longer
Article
Learn how to store potatoes at room temperature, in the fridge, and in the freezer. Plus, how to tell when your potatoes have gone bad. Get all our potato storage tips and tricks here.
Here's How Long Onions Last if You Store Them Properly
Video
Learn exactly how to store onions, and how long until you should toss them. Here's how long onions last, provided you're storing them correctly.
How to Freeze Corn on the Cob
Article
Learn how to freeze this summertime staple so it lasts all year.
How Long to Cook Salmon
Article
Check out our handy cooking times and temperature chart. 
7 Things You Should Never Do With Aluminum Foil
Article
Raise your hand if you're guilty of these aluminum foil mistakes.
50 of Our Most Buttery Recipes
Gallery
These recipes are all the proof you need that everything is better with butter.
11 Surprising Foods That Don't Need to Be Refrigerated 
Article
Sometimes, the fridge can do more harm than good. 
10 Different Types of Sugar to Know
Article
And how to use them.
50 Recipes That Use a Whole Head of Cabbage
Gallery
Fortunately, with a little meal planning, polishing off an entire head of cabbage is easier than you may think.
How to Store a Frosted Cake
Article
Never let cake go to waste!
Desperation Pies Are the Depression-Era Desserts You Should Be Making Now
Article
These pantry-staple desserts are making a comeback. 
25 Classic Recipes Made Casserole-Style 
Gallery
With a little creativity, these recipes transform favorite dishes into casseroles.
