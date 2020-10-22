Melanie Fincher

Melanie Fincher is a Birmingham, Alabama-based food writer who loves to cook, eat, and test out new kitchen gadgets. She has nearly seven years of writing experience.



Highlights: - Melanie has nearly seven years of experience writing news and lifestyle content. She has spent the last three years working exclusively as a food writer.

- She joined the Allrecipes team in 2019 and creates SEO-driven content for the site.

- Her essay "Overcoming My Father's Day Phobia With a Barbeque Sandwich" was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2021.



Experience: Melanie Fincher is an avid home cook and food journalist with experience writing news and lifestyle content. Prior to joining the Allrecipes team, Melanie wrote lifestyle and tourism stories featured in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Naples Realtor magazine, and MagnifyMoney.com.



Melanie has spent the last three years working exclusively in food media, writing and editing cooking content, including tested product reviews. Her work has appeared on Allrecipes, Food & Wine, MyRecipes, and Better Homes & Gardens.



Education:

Melanie graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia with a BA in journalism and international affairs.



Honors and Awards:

Melanie's essay "Overcoming My Father's Day Phobia With a Barbeque Sandwich" was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2021.



Fun Allrecipes Questions!

I don't know how I went so many years cooking without a Microplane! It's truly an all-in-one tool — I use it to zest citrus, grate Parmesan, mince garlic, grate whole spices, soften butter, and more.