Meghan Glass is a professional chef who has always sought ways to help her community through food outreach. She has loved the art of cooking since she watched Julia Child sear veal as a small child. After working in other fields, she decided to return to school to pursue her true passion, food.

Education

Meghan attended Boston University in Massachusetts, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology. After working in health services data and public policy research for six years, she returned to Boston to enroll in the Metropolitan College's Food & Wine Program. She graduated with a Master's of Liberal Arts in Gastronomy as well as a Certificate in Culinary Arts Program, learning from chefs such as Karen Akunowicz, Chris Fischer, and Jacques Pépin.

During the Culinary Arts Program at Boston University, she completed a stage at Barbara Lynch's South End restaurant Stir, learning the art of hospitality and entertaining. Meghan then transitioned to a position at Sur La Table, cooking and learning alongside chefs and working private events, eventually earning her Alcohol Handling and Serving Certification.

Experience

Desiring a different experience in the Boston food scene, Meghan joined Food For Free, a nonprofit specializing in food rescue and repurposing in Massachusetts, while completing graduate school.

After graduating and moving to Washington D.C. during the pandemic, Meghan began writing and recipe testing with several online publications as well as leading a summer online course for teens interested in the field of nutrition. Meghan then began her tenure as a chef at a nonprofit organization in DC serving unhoused Ward 8 women daily.

Meghan is a freelance contributor to online food publications, including Kitchn and Wide Open Eats. She is also a writer for Allrecipes.

The best meal Meghan has eaten was the omakase menu at O Ya in Boston. She also enjoys exploring new recipes and restaurants, watching "Law & Order", and planning her next party. She lives in the DC area with her husband.