Mary Tomlinson is a professional baker at a St. Louis bagel and coffee shop, where she churns out hundreds of bagels each week and comes up with weekend specials that highlight produce from the restaurant's nearby urban farm. She's an avid, self-taught home cook who's always pushing herself to learn new skills, such as making choux pastry and homemade pasta.

Experience: Mary has 6 years of experience as a food writer. Her pieces have been featured in Southern Living; St. Louis Magazine; MyRecipes; and Coastal Living, where she wrote about food and travel, fact-checking topics ranging from seafood sustainability to the history of tiki cocktails.

Education: Mary studied magazine journalism at Truman State University. She also spent a semester abroad in France, studying the language and learning to cook on weekends.

The best meal Mary's ever eaten was fresh empanadas, beachside in San Juan.