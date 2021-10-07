Mary Fawzy

Mary Fawzy is a freelance recipe developer and food and culture writer based in both Cape Town and Marseille. She is interested in the intersection of food, politics, and history. As an immigrant, she develops recipes from her culture, using local ingredients and sometimes trades at various food markets. She also uses her blog to promote restaurants that offer African and immigrant cuisines/are Black-owned/serve food from the Global South.



Experience: Mary currently writes both recipes and feature articles about the intersection of food, culture, and politics for a variety of publications. Although her background in nonprofit work and social justice influences her work, food has always been her passion and she has focused on food writing since 2020.



Education: Mary has a master's degree in justice and transformation from the University of Cape Town. Her research focused on gender and resistance in Egypt.