Mary Claire Lagroue

Mary Claire Lagroue works as an associate editor at Allrecipes, curating recipe galleries, gift guides, and more. Mary joined the Allrecipes team in 2019 after working for five years as a freelance writer for local and national publications, including Bon Appétit and Self.



Highlights: - Master's in journalism



Experience: Mary Claire Lagroue began writing as a freelancer in 2014 and has focused on food writing since 2017. She received a master's in journalism in 2018. Before joining the Allrecipes team in 2019, Mary wrote about food and chefs in her native Louisiana. As an associate editor at Allrecipes, she writes about a range of topics, from cookware to cookbooks to cultural traditions.



Education: Mary studied at Louisiana State University, earning a bachelor's degree in English and a master's in journalism. Her graduate coursework focused on health communication, including research on diet and nutrition, which remains one of her favorite topics to report on. She graduated a member of Kappa Tau Alpha and the Society of Professional Journalists.



Fun Allrecipes Questions!

My Le Creuset Dutch oven is the best thing that's happened to my kitchen. I use it for everything: sauteeing, searing, roasting, frying, making soups, and cooking down big bunches of leafy greens. Plus, it can go in the dishwasher. It's said that these sturdy enameled cast-iron pots will last a lifetime, and I believe it!