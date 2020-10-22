Mary Claire Lagroue

Mary Claire Lagroue works as an associate editor at Allrecipes, curating recipe galleries, gift guides, and more. Mary joined the Allrecipes team in 2019 after working for five years as a freelance writer for local and national publications, including Bon Appétit and Self.

Highlights: - Master's in journalism

Experience: Mary Claire Lagroue began writing as a freelancer in 2014 and has focused on food writing since 2017. She received a master's in journalism in 2018. Before joining the Allrecipes team in 2019, Mary wrote about food and chefs in her native Louisiana. As an associate editor at Allrecipes, she writes about a range of topics, from cookware to cookbooks to cultural traditions.

Education: Mary studied at Louisiana State University, earning a bachelor's degree in English and a master's in journalism. Her graduate coursework focused on health communication, including research on diet and nutrition, which remains one of her favorite topics to report on. She graduated a member of Kappa Tau Alpha and the Society of Professional Journalists.

My Le Creuset Dutch oven is the best thing that's happened to my kitchen. I use it for everything: sauteeing, searing, roasting, frying, making soups, and cooking down big bunches of leafy greens. Plus, it can go in the dishwasher. It's said that these sturdy enameled cast-iron pots will last a lifetime, and I believe it!
4 Hacks for Crushing Ice Without a Blender
Article
The Kentucky Derby calls for mint juleps, and mint juleps call for crushed ice. Here's how to use kitchen tools you already have on hand to make it.
You Can Freeze Pizza Dough, But Should You?
Article
Here's everything you *knead* to know about freezing fresh pizza dough.
Organic Green Beans Recalled from Some Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods Stores
Article
The recall affects 12 states. Find out if yours is on the list.
19 Healthy After-School Snacks You Can Order Online
Article
Kids approve, and so will you.
I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One
Article
Peeling eggs takes time and patience, but an easy technique will help you get cracking.
10 Fish Burgers That Totally Beat Beef
Gallery
These homemade fish burgers will blow your standard beef or turkey burger out of the water.
Is It Safe to Eat Gray Ground Beef?
Article
What does it mean when ground beef turns gray? It depends on a few factors.
When Is a Nonstick Pan No Longer Safe to Use?
Article
Should you cook with a scratched, rusted, or discolored pan?
What Is Tamarind and How Do You Use It?
Article
Spoiler: You've probably eaten it.
Why You Should Never Put Eggshells Back in the Carton
Article
Plus, a good reason to get rid of empty egg cartons.
Our 10 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in March
Gallery
As you settle into spring, browse these community-favorite desserts for some sweet inspiration. 
Our 15 Most Popular Dinner Recipes in March
Gallery
As winter turned to spring, our most popular dinner recipes in March reflected a shift from heartier dinners to lighter, fresher meals.
The Best Seafood to Buy Online in 2022
Article
These companies have a fin up on the competition.
What Is Cottage Cheese and How Is It Made?
Article
Plus, get our best recipes with cottage cheese.
What's the Difference Between Cajun and Creole?
Article
There's more to the story than seasoning and seafood.
How to Get Stubborn Baked-On Gunk Off Your Pyrex
Article
Don't give up on your go-to glass baking dish.
5 Foods You Should Always Cook in a Nonstick Pan (and 4 You Shouldn't)
Article
Here are the best and worst uses for this staple skillet.
6 Reasons Your Knives Get Dull So Fast
Article
Who hasn't made these knife mistakes?
5 Things You Should Never Put Under the Broiler
Article
Can you broil parchment paper? Is Pyrex broiler safe? Read this before you broil.
How Long Do Eggs Last in the Fridge?
Article
It's longer than the sell-by date lets on.
Top Chef's Richard Blais on the Only Kitchen Tools You Need — and the Ones You Don't
Article
Do you agree?
Snap Kitchen's Meal Delivery Service Lets Me Eat Healthy Without Any Effort
Article
On top of that, it's delicious.
15 Kitchen Purchases That Will Make 2022 Easier
Article
Buy now; thank yourself later.
Cooking Wisdom From Our Grandparents, Summed Up in 1 or 2 Sentences
Article
These short and sweet lessons have made us better cooks.
25 Vintage-Inspired Kitchen Accessories That Look Just Like Grandma's
Article
Everything old is new again.
