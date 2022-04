Marge Perry

Marge Perry is an accessible, authoritative source of information and know-how about food, nutrition, cooking, and travel. She has been writing for more than 25 years. Her award-winning work appears in many of the largest national magazines and newspapers. Look for her on-camera at Food Network's Kitchen and on myrecipes.com. Marge's passion for the role food plays in our health is highlighted in her Allrecipes column, Food for Thought.Marge has written and contributed to over 20 cookbooks, including the most recent (co-written with her husband, David Bonom), Hero Dinners: Complete One Pan Meals That Save the Day , which was named an NPR Best Book of the year.A prolific writer, Marge is a regular contributor to many publications (including Better Homes and Gardens, Cooking Light, Eating Well, Rachael Ray Every Day, and the New York Times), is the "Ask the Expert" columnist for myrecipes.com, and is on her 21st year as a newspaper columnist for New York's Newsday.Marge shares her passion for and knowledge of cooking with the thousands of students she teaches as a Chef-Instructor at the Institute of culinary education in New York City. She also guides cooks and eaters with her frequent on-camera appearances on television and through digital media.Marge has won many awards and accolades for her work, but the one that is nearest to her heart is the Association of Food Journalist Best Essay award for her poignant piece following the shocking death of her mother called Strawberry-Frosted Cupcakes (And yes, it includes her mother's great recipe Also near to her heart is the business she and her husband started at the beginning of the pandemic, Trunk Pop Dinners . Thanks to the hundreds of wholesome family dinners they cook and sell each week, they are also able to raise funds to cover the cost of ingredients to feed community members in need. Since the business began, they have fed over 5,000 people who needed support--and around 15,000 paying customers.The one kitchen tool Marge can't live without feels nearly like another appendage of her body: her chef knife.