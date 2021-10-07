Marge Perry

Dairy is the easiest way to get calcium. But with environmental concerns on shoppers' minds and a growing array of alternative products on store shelves, more people are ditching dairy. So what does a body really need?
CBD, short for cannabidiol, is just about everywhere these days. It's touted as a cure for almost everything, too. Find out if it's worth the buzz.
Chances are you or someone you know has a food allergy. Learn how to recognize and treat food allergies — and how to avoid them.
Your Easy Guide to Plant-Based Protein
Here's why a dry January just might be good for you.
For a more youthful glow and added sun protection, look inside your fridge and pantry. There’s a deep connection between nutritious food and healthy skin.
To survive and thrive, we all need water. It protects our organs, ensures nutrients are delivered to cells, and even regulates our body temperature — just to name a few functions! So how do you know if you're hydrated, and how much water does your body actually need? You might be surprised.
Learn what health experts have to say about this popular cooking technique.