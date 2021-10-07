Marge Perry

Marge Perry is an accessible, authoritative source of information and know-how about food, nutrition, cooking, and travel. She has been writing for more than 25 years. Her award-winning work appears in many of the largest national magazines and newspapers. Look for her on-camera at Food Network's Kitchen and on myrecipes.com. Marge's passion for the role food plays in our health is highlighted in her Allrecipes column, Food for Thought.

Marge has written and contributed to over 20 cookbooks, including the most recent (co-written with her husband, David Bonom), Hero Dinners: Complete One Pan Meals That Save the Day, which was named an NPR Best Book of the year.

A prolific writer, Marge is a regular contributor to many publications (including Better Homes and Gardens, Cooking Light, Eating Well, Rachael Ray Every Day, and the New York Times), is the "Ask the Expert" columnist for myrecipes.com, and is on her 21st year as a newspaper columnist for New York's Newsday.

Marge shares her passion for and knowledge of cooking with the thousands of students she teaches as a Chef-Instructor at the Institute of culinary education in New York City. She also guides cooks and eaters with her frequent on-camera appearances on television and through digital media.

Marge has won many awards and accolades for her work, but the one that is nearest to her heart is the Association of Food Journalist Best Essay award for her poignant piece following the shocking death of her mother called Strawberry-Frosted Cupcakes (And yes, it includes her mother's great recipe)

Also near to her heart is the business she and her husband started at the beginning of the pandemic, Trunk Pop Dinners. Thanks to the hundreds of wholesome family dinners they cook and sell each week, they are also able to raise funds to cover the cost of ingredients to feed community members in need. Since the business began, they have fed over 5,000 people who needed support--and around 15,000 paying customers.

The one kitchen tool Marge can't live without feels nearly like another appendage of her body: her chef knife.
Americans Don't Get Enough Calcium — Here's How to Fix That
Article
Dairy is the easiest way to get calcium. But with environmental concerns on shoppers' minds and a growing array of alternative products on store shelves, more people are ditching dairy. So what does a body really need?
Advertisement
Is CBD Oil Worth the Hype?
Video
CBD, short for cannabidiol, is just about everywhere these days. It's touted as a cure for almost everything, too. Find out if it's worth the buzz.
How to Recognize, Avoid, and Treat Food Allergies
Video
Chances are you or someone you know has a food allergy. Learn how to recognize and treat food allergies — and how to avoid them.
Chile Peppers Q&A: Your Burning Questions Answered
Video
Your burning questions answered.
Your Easy Guide to Plant-Based Protein
Video
Your Easy Guide to Plant-Based Protein
What Are the Benefits of Dry January?
Video
Here's why a dry January just might be good for you.
The Best Foods to Eat for Healthy Skin
Video
For a more youthful glow and added sun protection, look inside your fridge and pantry. There’s a deep connection between nutritious food and healthy skin.
Advertisement
How Much Water Do You Really Have to Drink Every Day?
Article
To survive and thrive, we all need water. It protects our organs, ensures nutrients are delivered to cells, and even regulates our body temperature — just to name a few functions! So how do you know if you're hydrated, and how much water does your body actually need? You might be surprised.
Is it Safe to Sous Vide in Any Plastic Bag?
Article
Learn what health experts have to say about this popular cooking technique.
The Best Foods to Eat for Healthy Skin
Video
For a more youthful glow and added sun protection, look inside your fridge and pantry. There’s a deep connection between nutritious food and healthy skin.
How Much Water Do You Really Have to Drink Every Day?
Article
To survive and thrive, we all need water. It protects our organs, ensures nutrients are delivered to cells, and even regulates our body temperature — just to name a few functions! So how do you know if you're hydrated, and how much water does your body actually need? You might be surprised.
Is it Safe to Sous Vide in Any Plastic Bag?
Article
Learn what health experts have to say about this popular cooking technique.
These Small Changes Can Help You Sleep Better
Article
Snooze support.
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com