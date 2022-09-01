Maren Ellingboe King, an experienced food stylist, recipe developer, and the author of Fresh Midwest, has a passion for beautiful, delicious food with plenty of bright, fresh flavors. Her cooking is influenced by her Midwestern and Scandinavian heritage, while her use of Italian and Asian ingredients is a nod to her time spent in Bologna and northern California.

Maren started her career in food as a line cook, working summers while attending Wesleyan University. After she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Romance Languages, she moved to New York City, where she worked as an Editorial Assistant and later as an Assistant Editor at Food & Wine. Maren relocated to the Bay Area in 2015, where she assisted various food stylists on shoots for The New York Times, Williams-Sonoma, Fitbit, and more. Her other projects included creating a series of recipe videos for Sunset, testing recipes for Good Eggs, and teaching styling workshops in Tuscany with Annette Joseph. In 2020, she returned home to Minneapolis, where she is a food stylist and recipe developer for clients such as Target, Macy's, and Food Network Magazine, among others.

The one kitchen tool Maren can't live without is her 8-inch chef's knife. It's an essential tool for jobs and in almost any recipe. She always packs her knives for vacation!