Maggie Hennessy

Maggie Hennessy is a freelance food writer and certified chef specializing in food culture and history, ingredient deep dives, and recipe writing. Her work regularly appears in such publications as Food & Wine, Salon, Bon Appetit, the Chicago Tribune, Epicurious, Food52, Taste, and Plate.



Maggie's career started as a financial journalist for Reuters but was laid off due to the Great Recession of 2007. She sunk her life savings into a year in culinary school at Kendall College in Chicago. There, she learned such wondrous things as the secret to Roman marinara (anchovies!) and the sound a perfectly baked baguette makes. Maggie became a magazine editor, reporting on the business side of food — from fine dining to baking and pastry, supermarkets, and packaged food and beverages. She then took the plunge into full-time freelance writing in 2014, and in 2017 was named restaurant and bar critic of Time Out Chicago.



Education: Maggie received a bachelor's in journalism and mass communications from UW-Madison. She holds a certificate of professional cookery from Kendall College.



Fun Allrecipes Question: When it comes to kitchen tools, Maggie would be lost without a sharp chef's knife.