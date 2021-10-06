Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme is a freelance food writer and restaurant reporter based in Philadelphia. She loves helping new cooks feel empowered and relaxed in the kitchen. When she's not in her home kitchen or eating in a new restaurant, you'll find her doing Muay Thai, reading cookbooks and eating dim sum.
A Beginner's Guide to Shopping for Sustainable, Cruelty-Free Meat
Article
There are lots of ways to buy better meat. These are our simplest tips to get started.
Advertisement
4 Cookbooks That Will Inevitably Inspire You to Eat More Meat-Free Meals
Article
Going meatless doesn't have to be about denial, all you need is the right inspiration.
Skip the Cookie Cutter This Year, All You Need Is a Cookie Stamp
Article
Decorating Christmas cookies is a pain, and it's time we admit it.
How Taking Charge of the Cooking Turned Thanksgiving Into My Favorite Holiday
Article
When I learned to let go of traditions, a holiday I never cared about became the one I most look forward to.
How to Plan What You're Making for Thanksgiving Dinner
Video
The options are endless. Here's how to tackle your Thanksgiving menu to create the perfect meal.
Here's What To Put On Your Wedding Registry (And No, a Stand Mixer Isn't a Must)
Article
This is your opportunity to get the things you actually need, and a few things you want, for your kitchen. Use it wisely.
This Show-Stopping Thanksgiving Appetizer Breaks Every Rule — But I Don't Care
Article
It's just over-the-top enough to be perfect. Meet your new favorite party trick.
5 Dishes to Absolutely Outsource This Thanksgiving — Plus, the Ones You Ought To Make Yourself
Article
Finally, the answer to the annual "What can I bring?"
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 Things You Should Absolutely Do Ahead for Thanksgiving 
Article
Plus, the two things you absolutely should not.
This Simple Change Made My Dishwasher 100 Percent More Effective
Video
Not to be dramatic, but switching dishwasher detergents changed my life.
5 Finishing Touches To Make Slow-Cooker Meals More Exciting
Video
Don't worry, these simple tricks aren't about to complicate getting dinner on the table.
5 Ways To Mix Up Your Tomato Toast All Season Long
Article
Get five delicious tricks to keeping your tomato toast interesting all through peak tomato season.
We Tried 8 Types of Cold Brew and This Was Our Favorite
Article
Caffeine lovers, this one's for you.
6 Chicken Thigh Mistakes That Are Seriously Downgrading Your Dinner
Video
Stop making these common mistakes and fall in love with this delicious, affordable cut of meat.
5 Common Salad Dressing Mistakes That Separate Your Salads From a Pro's
Video
If you're still eating salad out of obligation, instead of with enthusiasm — this is for you.
Advertisement
5 Common Cooking Mistakes We Inherited From Our Parents
Video
Sure — we love our parents' cooking. But they also taught us a few wonky kitchen habits as well.z
5 Mistakes Too Many Home Cooks Are Making With the Instant Pot
Video
Just a few mistakes set apart an Instant Pot pro from a disappointed buyer. Here's how to make sure you're the pro.
The Time-Saving Way To Grocery Shop At Costco That Doesn't Require a Membership
Video
Bulk deals will be yours.
What You Need (and What You Don't) From REI and OXO's New Camping Collaboration
Article
The new collaboration is ready to outfit you for all your summer camping trips. Here's what you've got to have.
This Miracle Product Is the Secret to Crispier, Crunchier Meals — Here Are 5 Ways To Use It
Video
The one ingredient that will massively improve all your deep-fried, air-fried, and roasted foods.
This Philly Chef's TikTok Taught Me To Cook Korean Food
Video
Chef Chris Cho uses his unique combination of Korean culinary knowledge and casual Philly vibes to introduce newbies to this delicious cuisine.
Which Type of Butter Works Best for Biscuits?
Video
When it comes to biscuits, more butter is better. But does the style of butter make a difference?
Advertisement
We Tried the Most Popular Biscuit Recipes on the Internet in Order To Find the Best One For Beginners
Video
There are a lot of mediocre biscuit recipes out there. I tried six of the most popular so you don't have to.
Believe It or Not, Trader Joe's Pancake Mix Is the Secret To the BEST Shortcut Biscuits
Video
All the buttery goodness of homemade biscuits, without breaking a sweat.
5 Simple Tips for Baking Taller, Flakier Biscuits
Video
There's nothing sadder than a flat biscuit; don’t let it happen to you.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com